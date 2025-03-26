Notre Dame Offensive Tackle Predicts Bright Future for Young Irish Defender
Last year nobody in college football blocked more opponents kicks than Notre Dame true freshman Bryce Young. Young starred on special teams for the Fighting Irish but also received solid playing time for a team that wound up playing in the National Championship game.
Young totaled 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks last year, not a bad go-around for the true freshman from Charlotte.
Just how high is Bryce Young's potential at Notre Dame?
The best person to ask that question to might not be Young's Hall of Fame former Golden Domer father (Bryant Young) or another Notre Dame defensive lineman, but instead the man that most often goes against him in practice.
Notre Dame Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner on Bryce Young
Aamil Wagner was one of the Notre Dame players made available to the media following Wednesday's morning practice. Wagner started all 16 games at right tackle for Notre Dame last season, including each of the four postseason contests. It's safe to say he's well versed in talented defensive ends and edge rushers lining up against him.
So what does Wagner see for Young's future?
Young's incredible physical ability was displayed on special teams as well as at times on defense last season. It's safe to say expectations are high for him to go from contributor to a key on Notre Dame's defense in his second season in South Bend.