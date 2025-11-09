Notre Dame Fans Erupt on Social Media Celebrating BYU's Blowout Loss
If you ever thought Notre Dame fans forget about what's said regarding their football program, think again.
This week provided that a full cirlce moment in that regard, with BYU football fans being those in question.
Let's begin with what happened earlier this week before we get to how Notre Dame fans erupted on Saturday afternoon.
BYU Ranked No. 7 in Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
BYU found itself undefeated and ranked seventh in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that came out this past Tuesday.
As a result, in what a bracket based off the current rankings, BYU would play host to Notre Dame in the first round, as the Fighting Irish checked in 10th.
That brought out some commentary on social media, a couple posts which we have shown below.
It'd be a fun matchup in that Notre Dame hasn't returned to Provo since losing the 2004 season opener, and BYU is an underrated place to play in terms of difficulty. However, BYU's undefeated record through the first eight games of the 2025 season, doesn't put it on the same level of Notre Dame like some want to think.
I don't like to get on fans for being excited about their teams when they start well. This is sports afterall, right? If we can't get excited about our teams when they're 8-0, then what are we allowed to get excited about?
However, just like with Indiana in 2024, just because you're undefeated late in the year doesn't mean you're on the elite level quite yet. It doesn't mean you can't get there, but whoever first said "you are what your record says you are" lied to all of us.
Notre Dame Fans React to BYU's Loss on Saturday
Notre Dame fans got more than a little defensive all week over BYU fans getting excited, and came calling again after Saturday's game as BYU was routed at Texas Tech. The loss puts BYU in jeopardy of making the College Football Playoff, as it may have to go undefeated the rest of the way.
It also makes BYU almost certain to not be able to host a College Football Playoff game.
Below are some of the most entertaining social media posts by Notre Dame fans after BYU's first loss of the season.
Yep, the same one that waited until it was down by 26 points, to get on the scoreboard at Texas Tech.
Hate to be that guy, but "too" is what you're looking for, Irish Muse. That said, your point still remains valid.
My honest question is if BYU does anything short of win the Big 12, does it make the College Football Playoff after how dominated it was in that loss Saturday?
Essentially, there are adults speaking, BYU. Now go get back to your seat at the kids table.
Honestly, these teams are more likely to meet in the Pop-Tarts Bowl following a (unlikely) Notre Dame loss at Pittsburgh next week, than they are in the College Football Playoff at this point.