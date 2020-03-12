Notre Dame Cancels Blue-Gold Spring Game

In the latest news surrounding the COVID-19 virus and reactions to it, Notre Dame has announced it would cancel the 2020 Blue-Gold Game, which was to be held on April 18th.

The decision comes hours after the program announced it had suspended all football related activities and had asked its players to not return to campus until further notice.

On March 11, the University announced it had cancelled all face-to-face classes amid the growing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The ACC and the other major conferences also announced they were cancelling their postseason basketball tournaments. Programs around the country are suspending and in some cases cancelling their spring sports due to the growing panic surrounding the spread of the virus.

3:26 PM Update: The ACC has announced it has suspended all spring sports related activities and recruiting events, which impacts the remainder of Notre Dame’s athletics programs. This includes all practices.