Is Notre Dame Locked into the CFP After Historic Win Over Syracuse?
Three weeks into the season, people had already given up on Notre Dame.
There were questions about whether the Fighting Irish would even make the College Football Playoff after they followed up a shock Week 1 loss to Miami with a last-second defeat at the hands of then-No. 16 Texas A&M, dropping Notre Dame to 0-2. It was a nightmare start for Marcus Freeman after heading into the season looking to avenge last year's national championship loss.
Since its 0-2 start, though, the Fighting Irish have rebounded nicely. Heading into its week 4 matchup against Purdue as the first team in 37 years to remain ranked after starting the season with two losses, Notre Dame steamrolled the Boilermakers in a 56-30 win.
The Fighting Irish haven't looked back, and have now won nine straight games after its historic 70-7 beatdown of Syracuse on Saturday. It was the first time Notre Dame scored 70 points in a single game since its 73-0 drubbing over Haskell in 1932.
If there was any doubt over the Fighting Irish making the CFP, Notre Dame's demolition of the Orange secured its spot in the 12-team playoff while cementing itself as one of the best teams in the country. For the second straight year, this team is firing on all cylinders when it matters most.
All Notre Dame has to do is win against Stanford next week, and it'll head into the playoff as one of the country's hottest teams on the back of its improved defense. Including its win over Purdue, the Fighting Irish were allowing opponents to score over 31 points in its first three games.
The Notre Dame defense has flipped a switch during its win streak to the level of one of the nation's top units. Over its last eight games, the Fighting Irish are holding their opponents to just 11.6 points per game. Take out the 24 points it allowed in a 34-24 win over USC in Week 8, and that number drops to 9.8.
The key behind Notre Dame's defensive turnaround has been to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks while limiting third-down conversions. On the season, the Fighting Irish have held opponents to a 34% conversion rate on third down, the 13th-best mark in the country.
Against Syracuse on Saturday, Notre Dame dominated in both categories. The Fighting Irish intercepted SU quarterback Joe Filardi three times, with two returned for pick-sixes, while the Orange converted on just seven of 18 third-downs.
The offense also deserves its flowers. Heisman-hopeful Jeremiyah Love gashed the Syracuse defense for three touchdowns, rushing for 171 yards on only 8 carries in his best performance of the season.
Notre Dame's win over Syracuse wasn't stat-padding — it was a statement win in what's been quite the midseason turnaround for the Fighting Irish after an 0-2 start, and one that should cement its place in the College Football Playoff.