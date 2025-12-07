Well we go to bed Saturday night not knowing exactly how much help Notre Dame needs to make the College Football Playoff, the assumption is that it isn't very much whatsoever.



With BYU getting dragged in the second half against Texas Tech on Saturday and Alabama getting taken behind the woodshed by Georgia, it certainly appears the Fighting Irish are headed back to the College Football Playoff.



However, a little more support for Notre Dame to make it back to the dance is never a bad thing.



Especially when it comes from an all-time Alabama great.

Mark Ingram Supports Notre Dame Making College Football Playoff

Few in the long, proud history of Alabama football compare to running back Mark Ingram. Ingram was the first Heisman Trophy winner from the school in 2009 and helped win a national championship that season.



After a long NFL career, Ingram joined the Fox Sports crew and participates on the pregame show each week. We're used to seeing and hearing what former Notre Dame great Brady Quinn has to say on a regular basis, but on Saturday night before the Big Ten championship kicked off, it was Ingram who made a comment that related directly to Notre Dame. Check it out below.

Mark Ingram says Alabama should be out, with Notre Dame and Miami making the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/0jFFMy1MLf — Grant Speaks (@GrantSpeaks1) December 7, 2025

In Alabama's case, it's not just Saturday that is of concern regarding its CFP standing. The Crimson Tide are just 2-2 of their last four games, were dominated by Georgia on Saturday, barely got by a five-win Auburn outfit a week ago, and was beaten on its home field by Oklahoma two weeks before that.

Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer Bicker Over Alabama's CFP Standing

After Indiana outdid Ohio State in an outstanding Big Ten championship game, the crew was back on Fox with the postgame show. While discussing Alabama's CFP case it was Quinn going after former Notre Dame assistant coach Urban Meyer after Meyer stated a team should never be penalized for losing a conference championship game.

Brady Quinn is our here jumping on grenades for Notre Dame against Urban Meyer.



You SHOULD be able to penalize a 3 loss Conference loser in the current 12 team playoff.

3 losses two many. pic.twitter.com/U3KTGWcib9 — CathVSConf☘️ (@CathVSConf) December 7, 2025

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:

It's not just that Alabama lost against Georgia is the key point. It's the last month of the year for Alabama that it hasn't looked or played the part of a playoff team.



It took a late fourth down for a touchdown to get by Auburn a week ago. Is anyone really that surprised this is what happened when it took on a Georgia team that has clearly been improving all fall?



I don't know what's going to happen on Sunday, but if the selection committee has any self respect, it'll do the right thing and keep Alabama at home for the College Football Playoff.