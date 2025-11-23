Did Notre Dame Surge in CFP Projections After the Syracuse Rout?
Notre Dame dismantled Syracuse on Saturday, earning its ninth-straight victory and getting one step closer to a return trip to the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame's win was beyond absurd Saturday, as it scored 21 points before the offense took a single snap and scored 70 points in a game for the first time since 1932.
What does it mean for Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, though?
Week 13 was mostly a dud across the sport, as compelling games were few and far between. Did Notre Dame move up, or did Notre Dame move down in the projected playoff bracket?
Notre Dame's Doomsday Scenario in College Football Playoff
Notre Dame should get into the College Football Playoff, but there is one scenario that certainly scares me that's out there and possible.
Going into rivalry week, consider the following all happening:
- Vanderbilt wins at Tennessee, giving the Commodores a 10-2 final record
- Oregon beats Washington as expected, and finishes the season 11-1 overall
- Alabama beats Auburn and goes on to beat Texas A&M in the SEC Championship
- BYU finishes 12-1, wins the Big 12 Championship over 11-2 Texas Tech in title game
- Miami beats Pittsburgh next week, lessening one of Notre Dame's bigger wins
If that all happens, then you're looking at:
Is the final spot in the College Football Playoff then between Notre Dame and Vanderbilt?
Oregon would be safely in, while Alabama would almost certainly have to pass Notre Dame as a result of winning the SEC championship.
BYU would have to be in, and after what Texas Tech did to BYU earlier this year, would anyone expect the Red Raiders to fall out? I certainly wouldn't.
With that in mind, here's a look at my latest College Football Playoff projections following Week 13.
Nick Shepkowski's College Football Playoff Projections:
First Round Byes:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Georgia
4. Texas A&M
First Round Host Schools:
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
First Round Visiting Schools:
9. Oklahoma
10. BYU
11. Notre Dame
12. North Texas
First Round Predictions:
8. Alabama over 9. Oklahoma
5. Ole Miss over 12. North Texas
11. Notre Dame over 6. Texas Tech
7. Oregon over 10. BYU
Quarterfinals Predictions:
1. Ohio State over 8. Alabama
4. Texas A&M over 5. Ole Miss
11. Notre Dame over 3. Georgia
2. Indiana over 7. Oregon
Semifinals Predictions:
1. Ohio State over 4. Texas A&M
11. Notre Dame over 2. Indiana
National Championship Prediction:
1. Ohio State over 11. Notre Dame
I understand Notre Dame has two losses, but those feel like a lifetime ago. To me, there are four teams that are a cut above the rest, with one standing out over the other three in that case.
I don't see Ohio State losing here on out. However, if they do, Notre Dame has as good of chance to beat them as anyone else in the country. Ohio State's defense is ridiculous and will be tough for anyone to crack, but it's offensive hasn't been quite as nasty this year.
The other two teams I could see getting to Ohio State are Indiana and Georgia. I see the Big Ten as being more top-heavy than the SEC, but Georgia is the best I've seen from the SEC this year, even if Texas A&M remains unbeaten.