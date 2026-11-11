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Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Rockets Up Latest CFP Rankings, Leads To Major Question

Notre Dame rose all the way to number five in the latest CFP Reveal, inching closer to reaching bye status, but is that a good thing?
John Kennedy|
Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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I don't think there's anyone in America, including the CFP committee itself, who fully understands the process and logic being used to slot these teams into the bracket week to week. From changing criteria from team to team week to week to discussions about pods and pools, it's quite a confusing adventure.

As for the Irish specifically, they rocketed up from number eleven up to the five spot after their huge win over Miami, which dropped down into the seventh slot.

Nobody knows how the rest of November will fare for both Notre Dame and the teams above and below it, but should the Irish win out, it'll be fascinating to see if they land inside the top four, assuring a first-round CFP bye, or if they stay around the five spot, which would mean a round one home game in late December.

This discussion leads to a pressing question. Would a bye or a Round One home game be more beneficial for the Irish?

In the 12-team CFP format, teams with a bye have a record of 1-7

On paper, it's easy to see why people would prefer a bye if they could get one. Logically, you cannot lose a game you don't have to play, and none of your players can get injured in a game you don't have to play. But on the flip side, the evidence so far in the 12-team format suggests that a bye isn't always a big benefit, as the 1-7 record shows, with the only outlier being Indiana collecting a victory.

There are a couple of other factors that should be considered when thinking about this from the Notre Dame perspective. One is that the Irish are pretty banged up defensively; could the Irish use the extra time off to heal up more?

Also, since the Irish are an independent, they will also not play on conference championship weekend, adding to the time off before the tournament. Could this long of a layoff lead to rust?

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Notre Dame fans love the idea of hosting a first round CFP game again

While having a bye seems favorable on the surface, let's say the Irish don't end up in the top four. This would set up the Irish to host a playoff game in late December at Notre Dame Stadium.

What a terrific consolation prize! First, I love the notion of Notre Dame hosting a team in frigid conditions in late December. Depending on the opposition, this could be a massive Irish advantage.

Additionally, especially after witnessing how amazing the home environment was for the Miami game, and remembering how electric the Indiana CFP game was in 2024, I can see why some Irish fans would prefer the team to get right back to action against the lowest seeds in the tournament as the five or six seed.

Regardless of your opinion on this dynamic, these are champagne issues to ponder as Notre Dame has maneuvered itself back into prime position!

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John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Founder and content creator of the Always Irish LLC Notre Dame Football social media, podcast, and radio show brand since 2016 covering all things Irish football daily from the fan's perspective. Previously Notre Dame Football staff writer for USA TODAY Fighting Irish Wire before joining Notre Dame On SI. Known as the “voice of the Irish fan.”

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