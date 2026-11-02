Since the moment it was announced last December that Miami passed Notre Dame in the final College Football Playoff rankings and that the Fighting Irish were being left out of the CFP, November 7, 2026, has been circled by anyone with a connection to Notre Dame football.



For the record, I never had a problem with Miami getting a playoff spot over Notre Dame, although the process to get there was flawed, which added to the already significant history between the two programs.

And now, roughly 47 weeks later, the two get to meet on the field in what is arguably the most anticipated regular-season game of 2026.



It'll be No. 1 Miami against No. 4 Notre Dame, according to the latest AP Poll, in a matchup that needs no extra hype.



However, is Notre Dame going to put just a little more gas on the already blazing fire?



If one social media post is to believe, then the Fighting Irish appear to have something special up their sleeve for this Saturday.

Notre Dame's Cryptic Social Media Post

On Sunday evening, the Notre Dame Football social media accounts set up a post that read: "Continuing to honor the life and legacy of Coach Holtz. #GOIrish"



And there was a video posted below that based off the timing and the tone, seems to suggest something special is coming Saturday night in South Bend. Check it out.

Continuing to honor the life and legacy of Coach Holtz.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/POZVWWK6ej — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 1, 2026

It's hard to tell from the video what exactly is being teased, but it seems pretty clear that it is some kind of clothing.



My first thought was special jerseys or uniforms for the showdown with Miami, but the short part of the video that shows whatever it is doesn't look like a jersey (check :25-:30 on the video).

My best guess is that the video is showing us exactly how Lou Holtz will be honored on Saturday night.



My predicition isn't that Notre Dame comes out in special uniforms, although the look with the actual gold pants from the Holtz era would be sick.

My best guess goes this way...



All the shots of Holtz from the front in that video, he's wearing a fairly similar long-sleeve shirt with "NOTRE DAME" spread out in an arc-styled font.



The actual team doesn't come out with 1988-style throwbacks or special pants and "SAVE JIMMY JOHNSON'S ASS FOR ME!" doesn't get played over the stadium sound system, but instead, Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame coaching staff all wear gear made in the style Holtz is shown in above.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

While all of this is fun to speculate on and whatnot, the only true way to honor Lou Holtz on Saturday would be to go out and beat Miami.



It doesn't matter how its done, how many points its by, or what the so-called experts say immediately following the game.



The only thing that matters is finding a way to walk out of Notre Dame Stadium with more points than Miami on Saturday night, and have this ship running full speed ahead towards a national championship that has eluded the program since Holtz last accomplished the feat in 1988.



That's how you honor Lou Holtz.