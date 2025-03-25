Chicago Bears Add Another Former Notre Dame Standout to Their Roster
Former Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.
McCloud, a veteran special teams player and cornerback that has had stops with the Buffalo Bills, CIncinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers, played at Notre Dame during the 2020 season that resulted in a College Football Playoff appearance.
He split last season with the Giants (seven games) and 49ers (eight games) in which he recorded 25 tackles, 14 of the solo variety. He has also started 16 games during his time in the NFL and recorded a career high 43 tackles for the Giants in 2022.
McCloud figures to be a key special teams player for the Bears but could also factor in for playing time at cornerback.
McCloud makes it four former Notre Dame football players on the Bears as he joins long snapper Scott Daly, and tight ends Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe.