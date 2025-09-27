Top College Football Reporter Raves About Notre Dame’s CJ Carr
Notre Dame was mighty impressive on Saturday, whooping Arkansas 56-13 in a game that was over before halftime. The win moves Notre Dame to 2-2 on the year, as it's averaged over 50.6 points per game over the last three weeks.
A huge reason for that has been quarterback CJ Carr. The redshirt-freshman has been even better than advertised and had his best showing on Saturday.
CJ Carr's Massive Saturday Showing at Arkansas
Notre Dame erupted for 56 points Saturday, the second-most it has ever scored against an SEC opponent. Carr was as impressive as anyone on Notre Dame's offense, completing 22 of 30 pass attempts for 354 yards (11.8 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns.
The four touchdown passes tie a program record for most thrown in a game by a freshman, tying Ron Powlus, who did so in his first career start against Northwestern in 1994.
Carr also had a 14-yard run to convert a third down while only being sacked once on the afternoon. On a day the Fighting Irish were firing on all cylinders, perhaps nobody was playing better than him.
CJ Carr Draws Massive Praise from ESPN Analyst
While Carr was busy leading Notre Dame to 42 first-half points, ESPN reporter Dan Wetzel couldn't help but send praise to the Fighting Irish quarterback in an X post he made public just before halftime.
I am not a NFL Draft expert, and this is just his fourth game, but based on his accuracy, touch, athleticism and reading of defenses, it would not surprise me if Notre Dame’s CJ Carr was the first overall pick in 2027. - Dan Wetzel on September 27, 2025
Wetzel went on to respond to a poster by noting that it was Carr's accuracy that has been the most impressive early in his college football career.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
We've spent so much time worrying about Notre Dame's defense that I'm not sure we've given the proper praise to what the offense is accomplishing. Besides the first half at Miami, Notre Dame's offense has been on an absolute tear.
Although there are playmakers all over the field in a way Notre Dame hasn't had them for years, you can't convince me that any have been more impressive early in 2025 than Carr. We were told, seemingly since he committed that his quick release and downfield accuracy would elevate Notre Dame at quarterback in a way it hasn't seen in years.
I don't know what it means for his draft stock in more than a year from now, but I do know that he's performed at a level that should rank him among the most impressive quarterbacks in college football so far this season, even if Notre Dame is still just 2-2.