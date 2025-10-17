CJ Carr Has a Chance To Be The Star When Notre Dame Faces USC
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has exceeded every expectation through six games in 2025.
The first half of the 2025 Notre Dame Football season has been a wild ride. From the two frustrating losses to begin the year, to the four-game winning streak that has followed, it's been quite the journey. Relatively speaking, CJ Carr is still a very young player, low on experience, but he's very cerebral and has adapted to his new role leading the Irish offense as well as anyone could've hoped.
Even in the two games Notre Dame has lost, Carr's first two as a starter, he held his own, and the Irish defense let the team down more than anything else, including Carr's inexperience. Since the moment Notre Dame became 0-2, it has been quietly flying under the radar while compiling impressive offensive stat logs weekly.
Through this four-game stretch, Carr has been able to settle in and build confidence in moments that were much less chaotic and stressful than the first two ballgames presented, and Notre Dame has benefited greatly from this window of games. Now, after four wins in a row featuring a high-scoring offense against teams that don't move the traditional needle, an opportunity for primetime glory presents itself as USC heads to South Bend.
CJ Carr has that "it" factor about him
CJ Carr is far from a polished product. He's still got plenty to learn and will continue to get better the more snaps he takes. While it's fun for Irish fans to look at Carr's impressive stat log through six games, I'm more impressed with his intangibles. Carr has that "it" factor. A calm confidence about him that instills confidence and exudes leadership.
I feel that CJ Carr is the type of player who, over the course of his career, will play his best when the lights are brightest and the stakes are high. The upcoming matchup with USC provides Carr just that. A chance to show how much the Irish offense, and team have grown in just a short six weeks. A chance to show that the Notre Dame team of games one and two isn't the same team it is now.
Notre Dame legends have been built over the decades through their performances against USC, and this mega matchup against an arch-rival with a chance at the CFP hanging in the balance, gives Carr a chance to build his legacy early and keep the Notre Dame season alive.
CJ Carr will be ready for this moment.