SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame-Clemson TV Coverage Update

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and NBC released a statement about what will happen during the Notre Dame/Clemson game when Joe Biden makes a speech that will be carried on NBC.

Here is the release:

"Tonight’s Clemson-Notre Dame game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. ET on NBC, will move to USA Network when NBC News begins its coverage of President-elect Joe Biden’s speech at approximately 8 p.m. ET. Once NBC News’ coverage of the speech concludes, the game will return to NBC.

"Coverage of No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame begins with a two-part Countdown to Kickoff from 5:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC and resumes at 7 p.m. ET on NBC with Countdown to Kickoff Presented by Salesforce.com. Kickoff is set for 7:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

"Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Super Bowl-winning head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy (lead analyst) will call the game along with Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

"NBC Sports host and Notre Dame alum Jac Collinsworth will host pre-game, halftime and post- game coverage from Notre Dame Stadium, alongside Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie (analyst). Former Notre Dame wide receiver and NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson, who played in the 2015 game between Notre Dame and Clemson, will join pre-game to offer his perspective on the matchup and programs."

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Prediction: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. #1 Clemson Tigers

The Irish Breakdown staff makes their predictions for the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

BobSacamono

Notre Dame Defense Has A Plan For Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah talked about their plan for Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Bryan Driskell

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

All the news, analysis and discussion for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Game Prediction: #11 Miami Hurricanes vs. NC State Wolfpack

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for the Miami vs. NC State matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

at7724

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagelelei Is A Generational Talent

If Notre Dame is going to finally get a big win, it will have to handle Clemson's five-star freshman QB

Nathan Atkins

by

Jacob15

Irish Crossover - Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson

The first edition of Irish Crossover is a breakdown of Notre Dame vs. Clemson with Tim Prister

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

College Football Games To Watch: Week 10

A look at all the non-Notre Dame games I'll be focused in on in week 10 of the college football season

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Defense vs. Clemson

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame defense against Clemson

Bryan Driskell

Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Clemson

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense against Clemson

Bryan Driskell

Game Day Central: #4 Notre Dame vs. #1 Clemson

All the pre-game analysis you need of the Notre Dame vs. Clemson contest

Bryan Driskell