Notre Dame-Clemson TV Coverage Update

Notre Dame and NBC released a statement about what will happen during the Notre Dame/Clemson game when Joe Biden makes a speech that will be carried on NBC.

Here is the release:

"Tonight’s Clemson-Notre Dame game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. ET on NBC, will move to USA Network when NBC News begins its coverage of President-elect Joe Biden’s speech at approximately 8 p.m. ET. Once NBC News’ coverage of the speech concludes, the game will return to NBC.

"Coverage of No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame begins with a two-part Countdown to Kickoff from 5:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC and resumes at 7 p.m. ET on NBC with Countdown to Kickoff Presented by Salesforce.com. Kickoff is set for 7:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

"Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Super Bowl-winning head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy (lead analyst) will call the game along with Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

"NBC Sports host and Notre Dame alum Jac Collinsworth will host pre-game, halftime and post- game coverage from Notre Dame Stadium, alongside Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie (analyst). Former Notre Dame wide receiver and NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson, who played in the 2015 game between Notre Dame and Clemson, will join pre-game to offer his perspective on the matchup and programs."

