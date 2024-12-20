Notre Dame’s Potential Vulnerabilities in the College Football Playoff
Notre Dame's run game must be effective to beat Indiana
Notre Dame is a run-first football team and has been able to instill its will on most opponents it has faced. The Irish enter this contest averaging 225 yards per game on the ground per game.
Indiana only allows an average of just 70 yards and change on the ground per game. Something here must give.
If Notre Dame can run effectively and reach anywhere near its weekly average, the Irish are in good shape. But should Indiana sell out at the line of scrimmage successfully and force Notre Dame to throw to win, not an Irish strength at all, Indiana will have the upper hand.
Notre Dame's defense has been elite and it will need to be again
Notre Dame's defense is the backbone of the program and has been for many years. This is a top-notch unit that plays with confidence, swagger, and aggression.
Windy and cold conditions could make passing a more difficult task than usual for Hooiser QB Kurtis Rourke. This is why it's critical for the Irish to be stout against the Indiana run game.
The Irish rank 44th in the country giving up around 124 yards on the ground per contest. This ranking is one of Notre Dame's lowest individual stats given how elite this defensive unit is overall.
If the Hoosiers are able to run the ball effectively it will open up the quick pass game and cause Notre Dame trouble. This is Indiana's best path to offensive success.
This is a CFP battle with all of America watching. The stakes couldn't be higher. This kind of moment is what the history of Notre Dame Football was built upon. It's time for the next chapter to be written.
