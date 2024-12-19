Debate & Discuss: Notre Dame’s CFP Path Starts With the Big Showcase vs Indiana
Irish vs Hoosiers to kick-off new CFP is a great honor
With all the excitement surrounding the new 12-team CFP, long-time contributor to the Always Irish show Patrick Cotter joined me to discuss all things Notre Dame and CFP. First and foremost, it's critical to recognize just how massive this opportunity is for Notre Dame as a program.
Notre Dame's beautiful campus and stadium will take center stage to mark the opening of this new CFP format. This is no accident. It's a major compliment to both Notre Dame's history and this year's team that the Irish have been chosen to star in the debut of this grand new football experiment.
What will Notre Dame do with this opportunity?
Notre Dame could play up to four more games this season. What are the odds of this? In a season where no clearly dominant team stands head and shoulders above every other, any squad that gets hot can make a deep run, including Notre Dame.
Marcus Freeman has a terrific opportunity to become a true national star - and make the Notre Dame fan base swoon if his succeeds in this playoff format.
Each win he can acquire in this postseason journey is another feather in his cap, especially now that he's got the contract extension that will keep him in South Bend beyond his originally contracted six years.
For the last 30 years, Notre Dame has struggled in high-level postseason play scenarios. Can this Irish team be the one that finally breaks through and starts creating a new legacy for Irish football in the modern era?
The vibe feels right, now the level of play must match it.
