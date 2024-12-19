Irish Breakdown

Debate & Discuss: Notre Dame’s CFP Path Starts With the Big Showcase vs Indiana

Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff journey kicks off with a marquee showdown against Indiana.

John Kennedy

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) scores on a 36-yard touchdown run against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) scores on a 36-yard touchdown run against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Irish vs Hoosiers to kick-off new CFP is a great honor

With all the excitement surrounding the new 12-team CFP, long-time contributor to the Always Irish show Patrick Cotter joined me to discuss all things Notre Dame and CFP. First and foremost, it's critical to recognize just how massive this opportunity is for Notre Dame as a program.

Notre Dame's beautiful campus and stadium will take center stage to mark the opening of this new CFP format. This is no accident. It's a major compliment to both Notre Dame's history and this year's team that the Irish have been chosen to star in the debut of this grand new football experiment.

What will Notre Dame do with this opportunity?

Notre Dame could play up to four more games this season. What are the odds of this? In a season where no clearly dominant team stands head and shoulders above every other, any squad that gets hot can make a deep run, including Notre Dame.

Marcus Freeman has a terrific opportunity to become a true national star - and make the Notre Dame fan base swoon if his succeeds in this playoff format.

Each win he can acquire in this postseason journey is another feather in his cap, especially now that he's got the contract extension that will keep him in South Bend beyond his originally contracted six years.

For the last 30 years, Notre Dame has struggled in high-level postseason play scenarios. Can this Irish team be the one that finally breaks through and starts creating a new legacy for Irish football in the modern era?

The vibe feels right, now the level of play must match it.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Notre Dame Makes College Football History With ESPN GameDay Returning

Notre Dame Takes Center Stage Amid College Football Playoff Chaos

Notre Dame vs. Indiana: Rudy vs. Hoosiers for the State Crown and a Whole Lot More

Notre Dame & Indiana Lead College Football Playoff Field in This Key Stat

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Home/Football