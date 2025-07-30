Notre Dame AD Offers Common-Sense Take on College Football Playoff Expansion
The Big Ten and SEC aren't making many friends this off-season. As the College Football Playoff (CFP) gets set to expand in the coming years, how the likely 16 teams are decided remains up in the air.
Big Ten and SEC coaches spent their recent media day sessions politicking for eight of the 16 spots to be guaranteed for the two conferences (four each), but support from outside those conferences doesn't appear to exist.
Notre Dame Athletic Director Supports Common Sense Plan
Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua spoke to Notre Dame reporters on Tuesday and was asked about what direction he feels the CFP should go. Regardless of how many teams the tournament ultimately has, Bevacqua isn't about to think conferences should get handed multiple automatic bids.
“I happen to think that there should be automatic qualifiers for the Power 4 conference champions, and there should an automatic qualifier for the highest-rated G5 champion.” Bevacqua said. “But then, whether it’s 12, 14, or 16 (teams), I think you have to earn it on the field. And those should be at-large berths.
“I think that’s the best way, the most repeatable way, to get the very best teams to compete for a national championship year-in and year-out. And I think most people agree with that. Both the decision makers, the general public, football fans, I think that’s what people want to see.”
Earning it on the Field
The assault on college football's regular season continues, and those in charge don't care. They'd rather create what would essentially be play-in games on conference championship weekend, outside of the actual championship games.
Its the NFLization of college football. And I'm tired of it.
The regular season should mean more than it does. Ohio State was a great team last year, but what did its two regular seasons mean? It meant they got to host a home game and get a rematch with Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois was among the biggest the sport has seen, yet Notre Dame was still able to host a home playoff game following it.
For someone who grew up watching a sport, having what was the regular season of any, this has been a tough adjustment. If you value college football being its own thing and not just a mini-NFL, then the 5-11 model, where five conference champions and 11 at-large teams make the CFP, is what you should be on board with.