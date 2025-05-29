Irish Breakdown

College Football 26 Trailer: Marcus Freeman’s Virtual Style Turns Heads

Only in a video game would you see Marcus Freeman dressing like his former head coach

Nick Shepkowski

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles as he walks off the field after the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles as he walks off the field after the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

You can tell college football is getting just a little bit closer as EA Sports has released the trailer for the new College Football '26 video game that is due out next month. In it, a decent amount of Notre Dame representation was had.

Last year, you may recall, the trailer release was the first time we had any idea of a slight change to the Notre Dame uniform. That was the first time we saw the monogram ND on the uniform sleeves be gold instead of white, and sure enough when the season began, Notre Dame was wearing the exact same thing as in the video game.

If we're to follow that logic, could Marcus Freeman be dressing a bit differently this season? Check out the trailer for the game below.

Of course, you noticed Jeremiyah Love trucking the defender from Navy just before the 1:00 mark, but did you catch what Marcus Freeman was wearing when he shook hands with what looks to be Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin after a game?

A blue Notre Dame sweater vest over a gold t-shirt. It's like Freeman went to his old head coach, Jim Tressel, for fashion advice.

If such things were voted on, it's hard to believe anyone besides Marcus Freeman would receive any votes for being the best-dressed college football coach on game day. That wardrobe certainly hasn't included any sweater vests in the past, so I have trouble believing it will this year.

Then again, that probably has a better chance of happening than Ole Miss coming back to Notre Dame Stadium for a game anytime soon.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football