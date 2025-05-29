College Football 26 Trailer: Marcus Freeman’s Virtual Style Turns Heads
You can tell college football is getting just a little bit closer as EA Sports has released the trailer for the new College Football '26 video game that is due out next month. In it, a decent amount of Notre Dame representation was had.
Last year, you may recall, the trailer release was the first time we had any idea of a slight change to the Notre Dame uniform. That was the first time we saw the monogram ND on the uniform sleeves be gold instead of white, and sure enough when the season began, Notre Dame was wearing the exact same thing as in the video game.
If we're to follow that logic, could Marcus Freeman be dressing a bit differently this season? Check out the trailer for the game below.
Of course, you noticed Jeremiyah Love trucking the defender from Navy just before the 1:00 mark, but did you catch what Marcus Freeman was wearing when he shook hands with what looks to be Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin after a game?
A blue Notre Dame sweater vest over a gold t-shirt. It's like Freeman went to his old head coach, Jim Tressel, for fashion advice.
If such things were voted on, it's hard to believe anyone besides Marcus Freeman would receive any votes for being the best-dressed college football coach on game day. That wardrobe certainly hasn't included any sweater vests in the past, so I have trouble believing it will this year.
Then again, that probably has a better chance of happening than Ole Miss coming back to Notre Dame Stadium for a game anytime soon.