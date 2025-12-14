After Missing Out on the Heisman, Jeremiyah Love Has a Decision to Make

As I've recently touched on, Jeremiyah Love has certainly not yet made up his mind in regard to declaring for the NFL or staying one more year in South Bend. He has a massive decision on deck.

It feels like the time to make a decision of the future is now for Jeremiyah Love. Given the dust has seemingly all but settled, following a week of Notre Dame in the headlines, his decision is on the clock. Does Jeremiyah Love stay for one more year to make a run at a national championship and Heisman victory? Or, to minimize risk, does Jeremiyah Love take his talents to the NFL a year early?

All signs point to the latter. That said, Jeremiyah himself has said that he has not made a decision yet on whether he stays or goes to the NFL. He did mention the chances are small, but no decision has yet been made. After seeing the smoke signals, I've already covered why it absolutely can make sense for Love to stay, financially.

A more personal reason could be the chase for a national title with head coach Marcus Freeman and budding star quarterback CJ Carr. To fans it feels like this team has unfinished business, does it feel the same way for the players too? It's hard to view it any other way. Does that mean he should take the risk and stay? Absolutely not. However, the risk of staying in college is greatly diminished in the NIL era.

The team does have the pieces to win, however. Returning absolute stars all over the defense. A powerful and NFL bound offensive line. Even though the top dogs will be leaving, the wide receiver room is insanely talented. If Love returns to South Bend, it's championship or bust.

During his acceptance speech for the Doak Walker Award, Love seemed a bit torn. Marcus Freeman certainly didn't help by stating he has to, "convince him to come back for one more year" during the same acceptance speech. Freeman is a players coach, were there any substantial risk, I'm sure he's telling Love to go to the NFL. That said, if Jeremiyah Love wants to be back, he will be welcomed with open arms.

It remains to be seen what decision will be made regarding the future of Jeremiyah Love. The only thing certain is this; one team is getting an absolute superstar running back for next season. I'm hoping it's Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football.