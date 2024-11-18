Notre Dame Continues Winning Streak, Climbs Higher in National Polls
Notre Dame moves up in AP & Coach Polls
After Notre Dame collected its eighth win in a row defeating Virginia 35-14 in Notre Dame Stadium combined with losses from teams like Tennessee and BYU, the Irish have risen to number six in the latest AP and Coaches polls.
While this ranking has no official bearing on how the CFP committee may rank teams, these polls are usually a pretty accurate barometer of rankings to come. Notre Dame has needed to win every game from week three on to be considered for CFP contention, It's done just that and in impressive fashion, dominating opponents 343-85 during the ongoing winning streak.
Notre Dame not only eying a CFP appearance, but also a round one home game
There are two conversations going on at once within the Notre Dame media circuit, Firstly, there's recognition that the Irish still have two regular season games left. Not just two games left, but two very different and unique tests one being against an undefeated Army team and the other a battle in LA against a USC team with five losses but that feels rejuvenated after a QB change and recent win over Nebraska.
With a healthy recognition that Notre Dame must win each of its remaining two games to make the CFP field, the second discussion being had involves Notre Dame's seeding should it make the CFP field. If the Irish keep winning, they may very well be in line to host a home playoff game in late December.
Needless to say, should the Irish draw a hosting seed, it'd be a huge advantage, especially if Notre Dame's opponent is from a warm-weather state. The chatter around the home game hosting is heating up and the Irish program itself must be mature enough to ignore the postseason chatter and focus on the remaining two wins needed to make these discussions a reality.
