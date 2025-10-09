Notre Dame’s Defense Reviving College Football Playoff Hopes
Notre Dame football's statement wins have been doing much more than just damage control for a season that started 0-2. Lately, head coach Marcus Freeman's defense has been stepping in to play each Saturday.
Be it against Arkansas or Boise State, the once seriously questioned Chris Ash's defense has made a comeback, at least it's been better, giving up just 13 points to an explosive Arkansas offense and only seven to Boise State.
The Fighting Irish's reputation took a hit as a whole from their two losses this season, but their defense has established some of it back.
And, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich, Ash's previously stumbling defense has found a footing solid enough to earn their squad the top ranking for a two-loss team.
"Notre Dame is doing everything right in terms of coming back into this, and the reason they should be the committee's highest-ranked two-loss team right this second is because the defense is playing so much better in each of the last couple of games," Dinich said on Sports Center.
"That was the biggest criticism for the Irish. They seem to have corrected that, at least for now."
Being on the right direction towards becoming the perfect defense, Notre Dame might just end up finishing their regular season as a two-loss team.
Notre Dame's remaining schedule looks incredibly promising
Chances are, Notre Dame might not lose another game this season. The way Freeman has held his squad together and zeroed in on improving, the Fighting Irish's remainder of games look promising.
The program faces NC State next, followed by USC, Boston College, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and ends their season against Stanford. The Irish should be heavily favored to win each of those - even against USC.
"There's a lot of things. We're greedy people. Like, I think I said it after a game, your standard's perfection. And it has to be that. It's never going to be that. But you can't be okay with that, right? Like, if you're not okay with it, now you have the capacity, understanding that let's find the answers to get closer to that," Freeman said when asked about his improvements on the defense in his press conference previewing NC State.
Defensive lineman Preston Zinter remains questionable for NC State, but the rest of Notre Dame's defense is about as healthy as can be reasonably as for in the second weekend of October.
Notre Dame hosts the NC State Wolfpacks on their home turf on Oct. 11.