Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart Ahead of Boise State Clash

Notre Dame looks to move to above .500 on the season as it takes on Boise State for the first time

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame (2-2) took a step in the right direction Saturday, as it dominated Arkansas (2-3) to the tune of a 56-13 victory. The win was so lopsided that Arkansas fired head coach Sam Pittman following it.

Notre Dame looks to take another step this week as it plays host to what is traditionally a Group of Five powerhouse, Boise State (3-1). The Broncos played in last year's College Football Playoff, falling in the Fiesta Bowl to Penn State.

They'd like nothing more than to join the ranks of Northern Illinois, Marshall, Tulsa, and others in relatively recent history, that have walked in Notre Dame Stadium with a victory.

Notre Dame Injury Updates

Questionable:

No. 41 DL Donovan Hinish - left shoulder
No. 15 CB Leonard Moore - right ankle
No. 25 DL Preston Zinter - concussion

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

CJ Carr of Notre Dame against Arkansa
Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) audibles at the line during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Fr.
QB2 - 8, Kenny Minchey, 6-2, 208 lbs., Soph.
QB3 - 10, Tyler Buchner, 6-1, 206 lbs., Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

Jeremiyah Love scores a touchdown for Notre Dam
Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 214 lbs., Jr.
RB2 - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 210 lbs., Sr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 205 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Field
Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields, left, catches a pass and runs the ball for a touchdown with Purdue defensive back Tony Grimes, right, defending during the first half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR-1 0, Malachi Fields 6-4 222 Sr.
WR-2, 14, Michah Gilbert 6-2 204 Fr.
WR-3, 5, Cam Williams 6-2 200 Fr.

WR1 1, Jaden Greathouse 6-1 215 Jr.
or 2, Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
WR3 - 19 Logan Saldate 6-0 189 Fr.

WR-1 6, Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
WR-2, 11, KK Smith 6-0 176 So.
WR3, 17, Elijah Burress 6-0 185 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

Eli Raridon against Texas A&
Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (9) is tackled short of the goal line in the first half of a NCAA football game against Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TE1, 9, Eli Raridon 6-7 252 Sr.
TE2, 7 Ty Washington 6-5 248 Jr.
or 85, Jack Larsen 6-3 250 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1, 54 Anthonie Knapp 6-4 300 So.
LT2, 71 Styles Prescod 6-6 292 Fr.

LG-1, 74, Billy Schrauth 6-4 310 Jr.
LG-2, 55, Chris Terek 6-6 322 So.

C-1, 70, Ashton Craig 6-5 310 Jr.
C-2, 64, Joe Otting 6-4 308 So.

RG-1 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
or 75, Sullivan Absher 6-8 327 So.

RT-1 59, Aamil Wagner 6-6 300 Jr.
RT-2, 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

Boubacar Traore of Notre Dame in a 2024 contes
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defenisve lineman Boubacar Traore (5) pressures Miami Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

VYPER-1 5, Boubacar Traore 6-4 250 So.
VYPER-2, 44, Junior Tuihalamaka 6-2 255 Sr.
or 12, Jordan Botelho 6-3 260 Sr.

DT-1 47, Jason Onye 6-5 302 Sr.
DT-2, 97 Gabriel Rubio 6-5 321 Sr.
DT-3, 42, Cole Mullins 6-5 275 Fr.

DT-1, 41, Donovan Hinish 6-2 277 Jr.
DT-2, 93, Jared Dawson 6-1 288 Sr.
DT-3, 56, Elijah Hughes 6-3 300 Jr.

DE-1 95, Bryce Young 6-7 271 So.
DE-2, 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4 260 Jr.
DE-3, 10, Loghan Thomas 6-4 220 So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart: Linebackers

Jaylen Sneed against Miami (Ohio) in 202
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) celebrates after a tackle in the third quarter against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WILL-1 3, Jaylen Sneed 6-2 230 Jr.
WILL-2, 4, Jaiden Ausberry 6-2 228 So.
WILL-3, 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.

MIKE-1 34, Drayk Bowen 6-2 235 Jr.
MIKE-2 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 6-3 230 So.
MIKE-3 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

NICKEL-1 0, DeVonta Smith 5-11 195 Sr.
NICKEL-2, 14, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 187, Fr.
NICKEL-3, 13, Ben Minich 6-0 197 So.

CB-1, 15, Leonard Moore 6-2 195 So.
CB-2, 18, Chance Tucker 6-0 183 Sr.
CB-3, 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 189, So.

CB-1, 6, Christian Gray 6-0 190 Jr.
CB-2, 24, Mark Zackery IV 5-11 175 Fr.
CB-3, 20, Cree Thomas 6-1 189 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties

BOUND-1 8, Adon Shuler 6-0 205 So.
BOUND-2, 28, Luke Talich 6-4 210 Jr.
BOUND-3, 22 Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.


FIELD-1 9, Tae Johnson 6-2 192 Fr.
FIELD-2 7, Jalen Stroman 6-1 201 Sr.
FIELD-3 11, JaDon Blair 6-5 205 Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

Kickoffs 18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.

Placekicker 98 Noah Burnette 5-10 185 *Sr.

Punter 16 James Rendell 6-6 225 Sr.
18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.

Long Snapper 96 Joseph Vinci 6-4 232 Fr.
49 Andrew Kros 6-4 225 Jr.

Holder 10 Tyler Buchner 6-1 206 Sr.
16 Anthony Rezac 6-3 201 So.

Punt Returner 6 Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
or 2 Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.

Kick Returner 4 Jeremiyah Love 6-0 214 Jr.
or 24 Jadarian Price 5-11 210 Jr.

Notre Dame started to figure out the defense a bit last week at Arkansas. Can it take away Boise State's running game and make the Broncos uncomfortable by having to throw for much of Saturday?

If so another blowout victory will be on the horizon for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football