Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart Ahead of Boise State Clash
Notre Dame (2-2) took a step in the right direction Saturday, as it dominated Arkansas (2-3) to the tune of a 56-13 victory. The win was so lopsided that Arkansas fired head coach Sam Pittman following it.
Notre Dame looks to take another step this week as it plays host to what is traditionally a Group of Five powerhouse, Boise State (3-1). The Broncos played in last year's College Football Playoff, falling in the Fiesta Bowl to Penn State.
They'd like nothing more than to join the ranks of Northern Illinois, Marshall, Tulsa, and others in relatively recent history, that have walked in Notre Dame Stadium with a victory.
Notre Dame Injury Updates
Questionable:
No. 41 DL Donovan Hinish - left shoulder
No. 15 CB Leonard Moore - right ankle
No. 25 DL Preston Zinter - concussion
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Fr.
QB2 - 8, Kenny Minchey, 6-2, 208 lbs., Soph.
QB3 - 10, Tyler Buchner, 6-1, 206 lbs., Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 214 lbs., Jr.
RB2 - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 210 lbs., Sr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 205 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR-1 0, Malachi Fields 6-4 222 Sr.
WR-2, 14, Michah Gilbert 6-2 204 Fr.
WR-3, 5, Cam Williams 6-2 200 Fr.
WR1 1, Jaden Greathouse 6-1 215 Jr.
or 2, Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
WR3 - 19 Logan Saldate 6-0 189 Fr.
WR-1 6, Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
WR-2, 11, KK Smith 6-0 176 So.
WR3, 17, Elijah Burress 6-0 185 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1, 9, Eli Raridon 6-7 252 Sr.
TE2, 7 Ty Washington 6-5 248 Jr.
or 85, Jack Larsen 6-3 250 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1, 54 Anthonie Knapp 6-4 300 So.
LT2, 71 Styles Prescod 6-6 292 Fr.
LG-1, 74, Billy Schrauth 6-4 310 Jr.
LG-2, 55, Chris Terek 6-6 322 So.
C-1, 70, Ashton Craig 6-5 310 Jr.
C-2, 64, Joe Otting 6-4 308 So.
RG-1 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
or 75, Sullivan Absher 6-8 327 So.
RT-1 59, Aamil Wagner 6-6 300 Jr.
RT-2, 76, Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYPER-1 5, Boubacar Traore 6-4 250 So.
VYPER-2, 44, Junior Tuihalamaka 6-2 255 Sr.
or 12, Jordan Botelho 6-3 260 Sr.
DT-1 47, Jason Onye 6-5 302 Sr.
DT-2, 97 Gabriel Rubio 6-5 321 Sr.
DT-3, 42, Cole Mullins 6-5 275 Fr.
DT-1, 41, Donovan Hinish 6-2 277 Jr.
DT-2, 93, Jared Dawson 6-1 288 Sr.
DT-3, 56, Elijah Hughes 6-3 300 Jr.
DE-1 95, Bryce Young 6-7 271 So.
DE-2, 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4 260 Jr.
DE-3, 10, Loghan Thomas 6-4 220 So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart: Linebackers
WILL-1 3, Jaylen Sneed 6-2 230 Jr.
WILL-2, 4, Jaiden Ausberry 6-2 228 So.
WILL-3, 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.
MIKE-1 34, Drayk Bowen 6-2 235 Jr.
MIKE-2 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 6-3 230 So.
MIKE-3 19, Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
NICKEL-1 0, DeVonta Smith 5-11 195 Sr.
NICKEL-2, 14, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 187, Fr.
NICKEL-3, 13, Ben Minich 6-0 197 So.
CB-1, 15, Leonard Moore 6-2 195 So.
CB-2, 18, Chance Tucker 6-0 183 Sr.
CB-3, 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 189, So.
CB-1, 6, Christian Gray 6-0 190 Jr.
CB-2, 24, Mark Zackery IV 5-11 175 Fr.
CB-3, 20, Cree Thomas 6-1 189 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
BOUND-1 8, Adon Shuler 6-0 205 So.
BOUND-2, 28, Luke Talich 6-4 210 Jr.
BOUND-3, 22 Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.
FIELD-1 9, Tae Johnson 6-2 192 Fr.
FIELD-2 7, Jalen Stroman 6-1 201 Sr.
FIELD-3 11, JaDon Blair 6-5 205 Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
Kickoffs 18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.
Placekicker 98 Noah Burnette 5-10 185 *Sr.
Punter 16 James Rendell 6-6 225 Sr.
18 Erik Schmidt 6-2 210 Fr.
Long Snapper 96 Joseph Vinci 6-4 232 Fr.
49 Andrew Kros 6-4 225 Jr.
Holder 10 Tyler Buchner 6-1 206 Sr.
16 Anthony Rezac 6-3 201 So.
Punt Returner 6 Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr.
or 2 Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr.
Kick Returner 4 Jeremiyah Love 6-0 214 Jr.
or 24 Jadarian Price 5-11 210 Jr.
Notre Dame started to figure out the defense a bit last week at Arkansas. Can it take away Boise State's running game and make the Broncos uncomfortable by having to throw for much of Saturday?
If so another blowout victory will be on the horizon for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.