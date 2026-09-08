Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart for Rice Amid Injury Concerns

Notre Dame is fresh off a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin to open the season, and now on a short week, turns the page to Rice for the official home opener on Saturday in South Bend.



Notre Dame was a tale of two halves on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, struggling at times in the first half before laying down the hammer in the second.



The game seemed to change after halftime. Was it a firey speech from Marcus Freeman or did it have more to do with a change on the offensive line?



Whatever the case, we look at Notre Dame's updated depth chart for Rice this Saturday in South Bend.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (13) looks for an open receiver during the first half of a NCAA football game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Green Bay, WI. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Jr.

QB2 - 10, Noah Grubbs, 6-4, 210 lbs., Fr.

or - 9, Teddy Jarrard, 6-4, 210 lbs., Fr.



No changes at quarterback. More interesting, though, will this week see Notre Dame try and stretch the field more than Week One showed?

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

RB1 - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

RB2 - 2, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., So.

or - 21, Kedren Young, 5-11, 234 lbs., Jr.

or - 20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs., Fr.

or - 26 Javian Osborne, 5-9, 200 lbs., Fr.

Williams got better as the game went on and appears to be the load-bearer for the year. How many touches will Nolan James get during the year? He was a productive number-two on Sunday in the receiving game, something both backs are strong at.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs., Sr.

WR2 - 33, Matt Jeffery, 5-11, 195 lbs., Jr.

WR3 - 5, Cam Williams, 6-2, 201 lbs., Jr.

or 19, Logan Saldate, 5-11, 185 lbs., Jr.



WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 212 lbs., Sr.

or - 3, Mylan Graham, 6-1, 195 lbs., Jr.

WR3 - 4, Bubba Frazier, 5-10, 185 lbs., Fr.



WR1 - 14, Micah Gilbert, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

WR2 - 17, Elijah Burress, 6-1, 190 lbs., So.

or - 8, Jerome Bettis, Jr., 6-2, 207 lbs., So.

Will any player not named Jordan Faison have a catch of 20 yards or longer on Saturday? The answer should be yes considering the opponent, but it moreso points to the wonder of what Notre Dame's wide receivers are going to be like this season.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1 - 74, Will Black, 6-7, 316 lbs., So.

LT2 - 68, Charlie Thorn, 6-7, 295 lbs., Fr.

or - 65, Grayson McKeogh, 6-7, 303 lbs., Fr.



LG1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-5, 305 lbs., Jr.

LG2 - 57, Cam Herron, 6-2, 297 lbs., So.



C1 - 70, Ashton Craig, 6-5, 315 lbs., 5th yr

C2 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-4, 309 lbs., Sr.



RG1 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 316 lbs., Sr.

or 71, Styles Prescod, 6-6, 304 lbs., Jr.



RT1 - 76, Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 325 lbs., Jr.

RT2 - 78, Owen Strebig, 6-8, 318 lbs., So.

or - 68, Charlie Thorn, 6-7, 295 lbs., Fr.



Notre Dame again went with the "or" between Absher and Prescod at right guard, but based on how things went after Absher entered the game, it's hard to see a situation where Prescod gets the starting reps this week.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

TE1 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 255 lbs., SR.

or - 88, James Flanigan, 6-6, 253 lbs., So.

TE3 - 7, Ty Washington, 6-4, 253 lbs., 5th year

or - 85, Jack Larsen, 6-3, 250 lbs., Jr.



The tight ends combined for five receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin. Perhaps more interesting will be seeing how they're used in run blocking after some issues early in this past Sunday's contest.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

DE1 - 5, Boubacar Traore, 6-5, 253 lbs., Sr.

DE2 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-3, 221 lbs., Jr.

DE3 - 44, Rodney Dunham, 6-4, 242 lbs., Fr.



DT1 - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 300 lbs., Sr.

DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs., Jr.

DT3 - 56, Elijah Hughes, 6-3, 295 lbs., Sr.

DT1 - 47, Jason Onye, 6-5, 295 lbs., 6th year

DT2 - 0, Tionne Gray, 6-5, 320 lbs., Jr.

DT3 - 59, Sean Sevillano, Jr., 6-2, 313 lbs., Jr.



DE1 - 95, Bryce Young, 260 lbs., Jr.

DE2 - 11, Keon Keeley, 6-5, 275 lbs., Sr.

Bryce Young showed a lot of signs of being close to turning a corner in a big way against Wisconsin. His pressure helped force an interception that turned the entire contest.



What happens at defensive tackle after how Francis Brewu played should be interesting.



Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

WILL1 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-1, 226 lbs., Sr.

WILL2 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 227 lbs., 5th year



MIKE1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 234 lbs., Sr.

MIKE2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 234 lbs., Jr.

or - 19, Madden Faraimo, 6-2, 235 lbs., So.

Bowen played like a man possessed against Wisconsin and the ceiling for this group only grows as we await Viliamu-Asa's return to the lineup.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Secondary

Cornerbacks/Nickelbacks



NICKEL1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 196 lbs., Sr.

NICKEL2 - 1, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

or 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.



CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 197 lbs., Jr.

CB2 - Mark Zackery IV, 5-10, 190 lbs., So.



CB1 - 2, DJ McKinney, 6-1, 190 lbs., 5th year

or - 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

Safeties



BOUND1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 205 lbs., Sr.

BOUND2 - 22, Ethan Long, 6-2, 205 lbs., So.



FIELD1 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 222 lbs., Sr.

FIELD2 - 20, Joey O'Brien, 6-4, 222 lbs., Fr.

DJ McKinney had the play of the night after Sanders got beat for Wisconsin's only touchdown. What does the injury to Johnson mean going forward? Shuler didn't leave the field against Wisconsin, but it did mean getting O'Brien his first career college rep last week.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

PR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs., Sr.

PR2 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 212 lbs., Sr.

or 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

Kick Return - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

or 2, Nolan James Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., So.

20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs., Fr.

or 21, Kedren Young, 5-11, 234 lbs., Jr.



KO1 - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211, So.

KO2 - 36, Micah Drescher, 6-5, 196 lbs., Fr.



PK1 - 35, Spencer Porath, 6-0, 200 lbs., Jr.

PK2 - Micah Drescher, 6-5, 196 lbs., Fr.

P1 - 39, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs., Fr.

P2 - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211 lbs., So.



LS1 - 96, Joseph Vinci, 6-4, 233 lbs., Jr.

LS2 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-4, 227 lbs., Sr.



Holder - 35, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs., Fr.

Spencer Porath has given Notre Dame a real kicker for the first time since Mitch Jeter was healthy for the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2024 season. And - he's got two years of eligibility remaining.



Perhaps a more consistent showing from the special teams unit as a whole this week, though?