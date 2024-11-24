Irish Breakdown

Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Rolls Past Army, Eyes College Football Playoff

College football and Notre Dame fans are impressed yet again by the Irish showing

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) celebrates with teammates after a defensive stop during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) celebrates with teammates after a defensive stop during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 6 Notre Dame obliterated No. 19 Army 49-14 on Saturday night in the Bronx and are now one win away from the College Football Playoff.

The game was pretty much over as quickly as a it started as Notre Dame forced two three-and-outs on Army and scored touchdowns on its first two possessions.

Notre Dame has now won nine games in a row, is 10-1, and one win from earning a home playoff game. That would come from beating USC next week as the Irish conclude the season in the home of their biggest rival.

Notre Dame and college football fans alike were excited following the Fighting Irish victory - here are some of the best.

Notre Dame is Point Differential Champions

Bronx Bombers...or Domers

A Victory So Nice In the City Named Twice

Things Were Indeed Very Pretty for Notre Dame on Saturday Night

Who Can Notre Dame Jump in Rankings This Week?

Dangerous Level of Confidence in 10-1 Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Truly Elite Secondary

Army Hadn't Seen a Team Like Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Elite Defense Again on Full Display

Should Notre Dame Jump Penn State in Rankings?

Notre Dame - The Hottest Team in College Football?

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame Dominates Army: Key Takeaways as Irish on Cusp of College Football Playoff Berth

How Ohio State's big win over Indiana helps Notre Dame, shapes CFP

Notre Dame vs. Army: Bold Predictions for Saturday Night Showdown

Note to the College Football Playoff Committee: Notre Dame Has What Texas Doesn't

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football