Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Rolls Past Army, Eyes College Football Playoff
College football and Notre Dame fans are impressed yet again by the Irish showing
No. 6 Notre Dame obliterated No. 19 Army 49-14 on Saturday night in the Bronx and are now one win away from the College Football Playoff.
The game was pretty much over as quickly as a it started as Notre Dame forced two three-and-outs on Army and scored touchdowns on its first two possessions.
Notre Dame has now won nine games in a row, is 10-1, and one win from earning a home playoff game. That would come from beating USC next week as the Irish conclude the season in the home of their biggest rival.
Notre Dame and college football fans alike were excited following the Fighting Irish victory - here are some of the best.
Notre Dame is Point Differential Champions
Bronx Bombers...or Domers
A Victory So Nice In the City Named Twice
Things Were Indeed Very Pretty for Notre Dame on Saturday Night
Who Can Notre Dame Jump in Rankings This Week?
Dangerous Level of Confidence in 10-1 Notre Dame
Notre Dame's Truly Elite Secondary
Army Hadn't Seen a Team Like Notre Dame
Notre Dame's Elite Defense Again on Full Display
Should Notre Dame Jump Penn State in Rankings?
Notre Dame - The Hottest Team in College Football?
