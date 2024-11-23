Notre Dame vs. Army: Bold Predictions for College Football Playoff Elimination Game
No. 6 Notre Dame is two games away from reaching the College Football Playoff and most likely earning a home game for the First Round.
That requires Notre Dame to win two more games though and Saturdays in the Bronx, New York isn't some two-foot putt.
It's against unbeaten Army in the Shamrock Series - a game that if the Black Knights can win, would give them quite the case for a CFP berth themselves.
So, what happens Saturday night in the Bronx as Notre Dame looks to move to 10-1 and one step closer to the CFP? Here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff sees happening Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.
Notre Dame vs. Army Predictions: Jeff Feyerer
I understand Army is 9-0, but when the best win is a 14-3 victory over North Texas last week, that leaves a lot to be desired. Marcus Freeman’s boys are humming along right now and two finals wins gets them a “likely” home playoff game. In Yankee Stadium, they get the win.
Bold prediction: For the first time this season, Army QB Bryson Daily has a game where he fails to register 100 yards rushing or a rushing TD.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Army 13
Notre Dame vs. Army Predictions: Nathan Erbach
This game might not be a pretty one in its entirety, but Notre Dame is able to have its way and out athletes Army. Army is a better football team than Navy, but just like Navy when ND ruined their undefeated season a few weeks back, Army has yet to play someone that can really challenge them.
Bold prediction: Mitchell Evans keeps the positive production going and finds the end zone for the third consecutive game.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Army 10
Notre Dame vs. Army Predictions: Mason Plummer
Notre Dame continues to shrink as a favorite, largely due to Army winning their last 13 games.
However, Notre Dame is better at every single position group and has everything to play for. Irish roll AND cover.
This isn’t normal Army. I don’t think they’re great but I do think they’re being overlooked by a majority of the Notre Dame fan base.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Army 13
Notre Dame vs. Army Predictions: John Kennedy
On paper, these two outfits have compiled some similar stat lines. Both are top five in points allowed and have top 15 rushing offenses. With all due respect to Army, I feel their statistics have been inflated by the schedule they play which features teams like Lehigh, North Texas, UAB, and Rice. Notre Dame's athletic defense will cause major problems in Army's backfield while the offense overpowers the Cadets in the run game and has success in the pass game as well.
Bold Prediction: Notre Dame's defense scores at least one touchdown.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Army 17
Notre Dame vs. Army Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
It's not the same offense as Navy ran against Notre Dame a month ago, but it has enough similarities that gives the Irish a great edge in preparation. I don't know if turnovers will be as beneficial in Notre Dame's favor as they were against Navy, but I think Army is in for a rude awakening when it comes to the level of competition it has seen.
I expect a fairly slow start by Notre Dame's offense but for it to be rolling in a big way by late in the first half.
Bold Prediction: In honor of the Four Horsemen, four different Notre Dame players will rush for touchdowns as the Irish move to 10-1.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Army 10