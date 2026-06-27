Where Do Notre Dame and Its Top Players Rank in EA Sports College Football 27?

The EA Sports College Football 2027 video game doesn't come out till Thursday, but the team and player ratings were released on Thursday, and as expected, multiple Notre Dame players were ranked amongst the best in the game. And the same goes for Notre Dame as a team?



But was Notre Dame ranked the best team in the game? What player received the best overall rating? And where does Notre Dame Stadium rank in the game's "toughest places to play" ratings? We know the answer to all questions.

Is Notre Dame rated the best team in the game?

As expected, Notre Dame is not the top-rated team in the game. But it's not the reigning champion Indiana Hoosiers, either.



Instead, it's the Oregon Ducks. Ohio State is number two, followed by Indiana and then Notre Dame.

Notre Dame at No. 4 makes sense, but Oregon at No. 1 does not. Personally, I would have gone Ohio State, Texas (who's rated No. 5), Oregon, Notre Dame, and then Indiana to round out the top five, but that's just me.



Replacing the two top backs in the NFL Draft -- Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price is no small task -- but if ND's running game is remotely as good as last season, ND could very well win the National Championship and be the game's top-rated team.

Who is Notre Dame's highest rated player?

No surprise here, it's Leonard Moore. Moore's overall rating is 97, which is tied for second-best overall. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (99) is the top-rated overall player in the game, followed by Moore and Indiana left tackle Carter Smith.

Game changers 🎮



☘️ Leonard Moore: No. 1 ranked CB

☘️ Drayk Bowen: No. 3 ranked MLB

☘️ Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: No. 6 ranked MLB

☘️ Brauntae Johnson: No. 7 ranked FS#GoIrish☘️ | #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/0GpNvuRTGn — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 25, 2026

And you're not going to hear a complaint out of my here. Smith is hands down the best player in college football and absolutely deserves the top spot. Meanwhile, Moore is the best defensive back in the nation and is more than deserving of his 97 rating.

Where does Notre Dame Stadium rank amongst the "toughest places to play"?

This one surprised me a little bit. Notre Dame Stadium was rated the 20th toughest place to play in college football. ND Stadium doesn't deserve a top 10 rating, but I didn't expect ND Stadium to fall below 15.



Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Iowa were all rated ahead of Notre Dame in terms of toughest places to play, and I just don't agree with that. This is hands down the hardest part of the game to get right, but EA Sports undervalued Notre Dame's home-field advantage.

Biggest Surprise?

Spencer Porath's rating definitely caught my attention. The Purdue transfer was 15 of 17 on field goal attempts last year and hasn't missed an extra point in his entire college career, yet he's tied with seven other guys with an 82 overall rating.

I just don't understand that. He has a career-long of 53 and is pretty darn accurate. I expect his rating to be closer to 84 or 85 when the season ends and cement himself as a top-five kicker in college football.