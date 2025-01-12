Must Watch: Notre Dame's Epic Orange Bowl Video Recap
The 2025 Orange Bowl is one of those games that will be talked about for years to come.
Notre Dame fans will remember the roller coaster ride that ended in a triumphant victory to send the Fighting Irish to the national championship while Penn State rooters will always wonder about the what ifs.
Regardless of your rooting side, the game was next-level dramatic and a perfect example of what we look for when we watch sports in the first place.
Notre Dame Football: Orange Bowl Highlight Video
As they've done all year (and for a few years now, honestly), Notre Dame's advanced media team was all over this one. Take five minutes of your day and enjoy their unique look back at the game as they take you to the Notre Dame sideline and into the locker room during the game that sent the squad to the national championship game.
Marcus Freeman's message at halftime was fairly calm, telling the team to simply fight. I'd guess there was more said during the half than just that, but the important part is that the message was heard and received.
I also loved how they quietly showed just how late the flag for pass interference came in on the Jack Kiser would-be interception.
That is among the very most exciting college football games I've ever watched and will certainly rewatch it again sometime this off-season. In the meantime, what a great job by all involved to capture a night Notre Dame players and fans won't ever forget.
And I can't wait to see what they come up with in just over a week.