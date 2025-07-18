Jeremiyah Love Talks Comic Book on First Take as Notre Dame Star Goes Creative
The national media have been buzzing about Notre Dame all offseason, and on Thursday, two of Notre Dame's biggest stars appeared on ESPN's First Take. Head coach Marcus Freeman and running back Jeremiyah Love helped kick off Notre Dame's media week in New York City.
The two covered everything that was expected, from last year's loss to Ohio State in the National Championship, how close of a group the 2025 team is, recruiting, the new College Football Playoff format, expectations for this season, but what you might not have known is Love has his own brand and comic book.
And it's about time Love gets some good stuff. He's the best running back in college football and it's super cool to see someone other than a quarterback get some love (no pun intended) from outside sponsors.
And for Love to get his own comic book character -- Jeremonstar -- that's just epic. How many college athletes, let alone pro athletes, have their own comic book character? Not many. And Love is more than deserving of one.
"It's basically going to tell my life story about me growing up playing football, but just telling it in a fun way, in a comic way," Love said on First Take. "The reason that me and my dad and the team decided to move forward with this project is because football isn't a lot for me. It's gotten me here. It's gotten me to meet great people like Coach Free {Freeman} and I just want to give back to the game in some type of way that I think is pretty cool and pretty fun. I want to connect with a certain type of people that haven't been connected with in a football space and it's also a way to encourage kids and their parents to play football because football can change your life."
Not to mention if Notre Dame does well and Love performs at a Heisman level, there's a pretty good chance he makes a ton of money off this. As for what superhero power he'll have, it's got to be speed and agility, right? Then again, Love offers a little bit of everything as a specialty.
You can listen to the whole segment here.