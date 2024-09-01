Notre Dame Fans Love Fired Up Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame's head coach let his emotions show in College Station
I'd imagine one of the toughest parts about being a first-time head coach is trying to figure out how you are going to present yourself publicly.
What will your persona be? Will you be intense and fired up all of the time? Will you be more calm or stoic? A blend of both depending on the circumstances?
I feel like this is something Marcus Freeman has had to feel out, and quite publicly so in the limelight at Notre Dame. He seems to have bounced between more stoic approaches at times to the more fired-up version of himself we saw Saturday night
And Irish fans can't get enough of it.
Matching Up Head Coach's Demeanor And Play Is Key
The most important part of this equation isn't about looks. It's about the connection between a coach and his team. However he decides to carry himself, do his approach and message seem to carry over to the team and motivate them?
Against Texas A&M, Freeman pushed the right buttons. He was fired up, ready to rock and so was his team. They went into SEC land and got a win the program desperately needed and one that Freeman needed himself.
This victory sets Notre Dame up on a path to a playoff run with a Round 1 game in South Bend, the ideal scenario - maybe a Texas A&M rematch? - very much on the table.
Notre Dame Knocks Off Texas A&M: Instant Takeaways from Thriller
How Marcus Freeman Channeled Lou Holtz to Lead Notre Dame to Victory at Texas A&M
