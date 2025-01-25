Notre Dame Fans React to Painful Loss Against Ohio State
The Irish fan base is wide spread and diverse
One of the more interesting things about the Notre Dame fan base is how spread out and large it is. Fans, both alums and subway alums are spread out all over the United States and the world for that matter. They come from every different socio-economic status and ways of thinking about life and sports.
This diversity is unique. Most college football programs, with a handful of exceptions, tend to be regional and geographical when it comes to their fan bases. This leads to more overlapping ways of life and football opinions. Notre Dame isn't like this, and makes for some really interesting football discussions.
I asked Notre Dame fans the day after the game how they were feeling
The day after Notre Dame's painful loss in the title game, I asked Notre Dame fans on Twitter how they were feeling after the loss. The bulk of the over 250 responses to the post garnered some consistent themes which surprised me a bit.
Overall the fans were thrilled about the success of the year, were frustrated with the Buckeye loss but were optimistic about the future of the program.
My biggest takeaway from this little social experiment is how optimistic Irish fans are about the future of the program under Marcus Freeman.
He had a big third year and it seems to have instilled confidence in the fan base that he is indeed the right man for the job and that this is just the beginning of what his tenure will bring for the Notre Dame program.
The main goal now for the Irish is to keep getting better. Regression is not an option. A lot of strides were made in 2024, and this season needs to be a part of the climb for the program, not the summit.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.