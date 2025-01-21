Notre Dame Fans Vent Frustrations After CFP Title Game Defeat
Notre Dame fan callers try to process a wild year for the Irish
Emotions were running high for Notre Dame fans on the Always Irish postgame call-in show.
Yes, the Buckeyes have great talent and played a terrific game, but Notre Dame fans expected the team to play better than it did.
How much of this is a credit to the Buckeyes versus a knock on the Irish? This is an issue Notre Dame fans are grappling with in their minds after watching Ryan Day hoist the championship trophy.
It wouldn't have shocked anyone if you were told that Notre Dame's offense would struggle at times against Ohio State. On the other hand, no Irish fan would have guessed the Notre Dame defense, the strength of the team all year, wouldn't be able to stop any Buckeye first-half drive.
Very frustrating.
Thank you to everyone for a terrific year on Always Irish Postgame Live
Thank you to everyone who participated in the postgame shows this season. Your engagement is what has allowed this show to grow and expand. I sincerely appreciate each comment, superchat, call, and view.
This community has a family feel to it, much like the Notre Dame Football program. I'm proud of that and take seriously my role in giving Notre Dame fans a voice. I look forward to an off-season full of debate, discussion and continued love for the Irish.
Thank you all.
