Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Fans Vent Frustrations After CFP Title Game Defeat

Following Notre Dame’s CFP title game loss, fans express their frustrations over missed opportunities, coaching decisions, and what could have been.

John Kennedy

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame fan callers try to process a wild year for the Irish

Emotions were running high for Notre Dame fans on the Always Irish postgame call-in show.

Yes, the Buckeyes have great talent and played a terrific game, but Notre Dame fans expected the team to play better than it did.

How much of this is a credit to the Buckeyes versus a knock on the Irish? This is an issue Notre Dame fans are grappling with in their minds after watching Ryan Day hoist the championship trophy.

It wouldn't have shocked anyone if you were told that Notre Dame's offense would struggle at times against Ohio State. On the other hand, no Irish fan would have guessed the Notre Dame defense, the strength of the team all year, wouldn't be able to stop any Buckeye first-half drive.

Very frustrating.

Thank you to everyone for a terrific year on Always Irish Postgame Live

Thank you to everyone who participated in the postgame shows this season. Your engagement is what has allowed this show to grow and expand. I sincerely appreciate each comment, superchat, call, and view.

This community has a family feel to it, much like the Notre Dame Football program. I'm proud of that and take seriously my role in giving Notre Dame fans a voice. I look forward to an off-season full of debate, discussion and continued love for the Irish.

Thank you all.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Notre Dame’s Magical 2024 Run: One Chapter Left to Be Written

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Styles Make Fights in the CFP National Championship

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman To The NFL? Not So Fast ...

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Founder and content creator of the Always Irish LLC Notre Dame Football social media, podcast, and radio show brand since 2016 covering all things Irish football daily from the fan's perspective. Previously Notre Dame Football staff writer for USA TODAY Fighting Irish Wire before joining Notre Dame On SI. Known as the “voice of the Irish fan.”

Home/Football