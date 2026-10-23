While I don't look at this bye week coming at the perfect time for Notre Dame, especially following its loss at BYU, it is reality and plenty of impactful college football will be played this weekend, which will impact Notre Dame's chances of making the College Football Playoff.



And its potential seeding upon getting there, too.

So which games matter the most to Notre Dame, even if Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish aren't playing?



According to The Rooting Guide, these are the games that will impact Notre Dame's College Football Playoff chances the most.

Upsets that Need Avoided

Miami vs Pittsburgh

Miami needs to take care of business against Pittsburgh, as Notre Dame clearly wants Miami to be No. 1 when it comes to South Bend next month. A Pittsburgh upset not only hurts Miami, but hurts Notre Dame's ultimate resume if the Hurricanes have a loss to someone besides Notre Dame by season's end.

Cal vs SMU

The same thinking as Miami, but on a smaller scale. Notre Dame wants a ranked win over SMU when the Mustangs come to South Bend. A loss to lowly Cal would keep SMU from being ranked in late-November.

Eliminate Potential CFP Rivals

A few teams are still in contention for a College Football Playoff spot and a loss would do wonders in eliminating them from contention.

Illinois vs Oregon

The two-loss Ducks still have to host Northwestern, go to Ohio State, and face rival Washington, but getting a third loss would elminate Dan Lanning's squad from potentially taking a CFP spot from Notre Dame.

South Carolina vs Tennessee

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) celebrates with fans after they storm the field after Tennessee victory over Alabama during a college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee still has just one loss this year, after routing Alabama in an upset last week. Now, Notre Dame fans should root for the Volunteers to get brought back down to earth, and Columbia, South Carolina has a history of doing that to Tennessee.

Michigan vs Indiana

Not only does Michigan have CJ Carr's little brother starting at quarterback, it also has a chance to put a huge dent in Indiana's CFP chances. A Michigan win would make Indiana probably have to run the table the rest of the way, and a two-loss Indiana team likely wouldn't be ranked above a one-loss Notre Dame team at season's end, assuming Notre Dame is able to get by Miami in a few weeks.

Resume Boosters

Stanford vs NC State

I feel Stanford is truly awful but the Cardinal have somehow managed to win three games. They get NC State at home on a short week (Friday night). Could the Cardinal somehow get to bowl eligibility and end up looking like a sort-of-alright win for Notre Dame?

UCLA vs Michigan State

Notre Dame handled Michigan State with relative ease, despite winning by "only" 17. Could Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans put an end to UCLA's unlikely perfect start? A Michigan State would not only knock UCLA down several pegs, but would help Notre Dame's strength of schedule.

Navy vs North Texas

Navy has been a disappointment this season but an upset win over North Texas would give it the same thing a Stanford win would provide - hope for this team to get to bowl eligibility by season's end.

Georgia Tech vs Boston College

Boston College was able to upset Pittsburgh a week ago and move to 3-3. Can it go on the road and upset the Yellow Jackets? The Eagles aren't great, but fit the mold of Stanford and Navy as a threat to possibly become bowl eligible and look like an alright win, instead of simply beating up a nobody in Notre Dame's case.

Biggest Hope of Weekend for Notre Dame

Wisconsin vs USC

Sep 6, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Aneyas Williams (22) rushes the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a chance for two birds to be killed with one stone for Notre Dame. The Irish already beat Wisconsin so a win by the Badgers would help Notre Dame's resume in terms of strength of schedule. A loss would also give USC a second on the year, and significantly dampen the Trojans shot at making the CFP down the road.