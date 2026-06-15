Why Notre Dame's First Six Games Could Define the 2026 Season

Notre Dame's 2026 schedule has been one of the most talked-about items in college football this offseason. It is, in fact, "lighter" than what typical Irish schedules look like, and that has drawn the ire of college football followers who'd like to force Notre Dame into a conference.



With no USC on the schedule, BYU, Miami, and SMU appear to be the toughest tests on the slate.



Coincidentally, all of these games are on the back half of the schedule, providing Notre Dame a nice six-game ramp-up to begin the season in which the Irish will be heavily favored in each contest.



Let's examine what Notre Dame needs to accomplish in this opening salvo, beyond simply winning all the games.

The First Half of Notre Dame's Schedule Is About More Than Wins

Notre Dame First Half Schedule

Sept. 6: Wisconsin (in Green Bay

Sept. 12: Rice Sept. 19

Michigan State Sept. 26

at Purdue Oct. 3

at North Carolina

Oct. 10 Stanford

The Notre Dame defense needs to fine-tune itself

Last year's Notre Dame defense ended the season as one of the best units in the country. The issue is that it didn't start that way. The Irish defense looked lost for the first two and a half games of 2025, and as a result, the Irish started off the year 0-2, eventually missing the playoff.

This cannot happen again. Chris Ash is not new to the scene in South Bend anymore; he now knows his roster well and should know who can do what and what to run when. I expect the Irish defense to get off to an electric start in some favorable matchups.

What Chris Ash needs to figure out in this six-game stretch is the fine details of his unit. What personnel should be used in what sub-package, what rotation is best to keep players fresh without giving up production, and what young players can contribute in what roles?



These questions need to be fully answered by the time Notre Dame heads to BYU for the seventh game.

CJ Carr and his new wide receiving corps must get on the same page

CJ Carr is expected to have a huge year for the Irish, and a lot of that hope is based on the revamped Notre Dame receiving corps.



CJ Carr must use this first six-game window to gain comfort with this group. He must find a rhythm with his pass catchers, especially the new ones like Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, both of whom are expected to play a huge role in the offense.

CJ Carr’s first no-look pass of the year goes to Mylan Graham for 20. pic.twitter.com/1ScHh5bGJr — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) April 25, 2026

The Irish must adjust to life without Jeremiyah Love and JD Price

Jeremiyah Love and JD Price are both off to the NFL. Notre Dame must now figure out what the running game will look like without this dynamic duo.



The offensive line must "gel" quickly in support of Aneyus Williams and whatever back rotation develops behind him.

The reality of this year's Notre Dame schedule is that it is tailor-made for a CFP appearance, but this can only be true if the Irish use the lighter front half of the schedule to really find themselves and gain momentum and confidence. The 2026 slate is a big opportunity that must be fully taken advantage of.