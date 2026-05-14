Notre Dame is in the midst of what could very possibly end up being its most important week of the recruiting cycle in terms of commitments.



While Monday saw five-star offensive tackle Olu Olubobola announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish, and Friday could bring good news on the defensive side of the ball, Thursday brought a new commitment as well, as Notre Dame flipped a former Big Ten verbal.

Notre Dame Lands Commitment from Offensive Lineman Jackson Hill

West Hills (Chaminade), California product Jackson Hill announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday morning. This comes after Hill had previously been committed to UCLA.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Jackson Hill has Flipped his Commitment from UCLA to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’7 305 OT had been Committed to the Bruins since April 4th



“The work isn’t done.”⁰⁰https://t.co/B1x46VFXGJ pic.twitter.com/QA91hYAUoU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

A look at recruiting rankings show Hill as a three-star product from the Golden State. While his offer list isn't overly extensive, it did feature the likes of UCLA and Stanford, among others.



247Sports ranks Hill as the 1,254th overall player in the class according to composite rankings, and the 95th best offensive tackle.

This certainly comes off as a player to watch develop under position coach Joe Rudolph as its not some kind of can't miss type of guy.



Notre Dame has had a recent history of other players like this finding great success, with projected starting left guard Anthonie Knapp being a prime example.



Knapp was a three-star recruit from Georgia and rated as the 62nd overall offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle. Despite that, he was in Notre Dame's starting lineup the first weekend of fall his freshman year and has been a regular starter each of the last two seasons.

What's Next for Notre Dame Recruiting?

Another huge domino is about to fall for Notre Dame and the rest of college football recruiting as five-star defensive lineman David Folorunsho of Chicago (St. Patrick) is set to announce his college commitment Friday.

Notre Dame is seen as the favorite, but until things are officially official, Miami being another finalist will strike at least some fear in the hearts of the Fighting Irish. That would give Notre Dame a type of force in the middle of the defensive front that it's simply not used to having.

As for the offensive line, Notre Dame now has four commitments in the class. It could end up reaching a total of six this cycle, but the biggest remaining fish out there seems to be four-star prospect Layton von Brandt of Delaware.

All in all, the Hill pickup is the kind of player you can take a flier on when you've already got the kind of talented Notre Dame has gathered on the offensive line this cycle.



A depth pickup that obviously has high potential.