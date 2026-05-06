Notre Dame football has seen a surge in recruiting over the past few weeks, now cracking the top-five in team rankings nationally after a slew of commitments.



Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish aren't done yet though, as wide receiver continues to be a position it looks to add talent at.

On Wednesday, Freeman and the Irish received good news when four star wideout Osani Gayles of IMG Academy in Florida included them in his top five.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Osani Gayles is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 185 WR from Tracy, CA is ranked as the No. 51 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings



He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalists https://t.co/3q99w9XxGX pic.twitter.com/UqCPSX6DBw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 6, 2026

It's an interesting set of finalists as there are a pair in the southeast, a pair in the northwest, and then Notre Dame.



I will say whenever I see Stanford listed as a finalist alongside Notre Dame, that I feel better about Notre Dame's chances of landing said player. It doesn't always happen but it certainly lends hope.

Osani Gayles as a Recruiting Prospect

Gayles plays at one of the biggest powerhouse programs in the country, IMG Academy. There he plays against a fierce national schedule and to date has the stats to back up his top 40 overall ranking from 247Sports.

Gayles checks in a nosehair under six feet and lists offers from 30 different programs.



He figures to be a slot receiver at the next level and is coming off a junior season where he hauled in 492 receiving yards for a very run heavy offense.

From a source closely connected to Florida high school football: "Osani Gayles has some of the surest hands I've seen at IMG Academy. Definitely in the conversation with other great IMG receivers like KJ Osborn and Carnell Tate."

Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting for 2027

Notre Dame has one committed receiver in the 2027 cycle to date, Jackson Coleman of Littleton, Colorado, who announced his decision earlier this week.



Gayles fits the mold as what Notre Dame is targeting to add to its class at the position, however, as several highly touted targets remain in the fold for the Fighting Irish.

Julius Jones, Jr. - Aquinas High School (Florida)

Jones is of course the son of the great Notre Dame running back and is high on the Fighting Irish. Jones is widely viewed as a top 20 player at the position this cycle and many see Notre Dame as the team to beat.

Quentin Burrell - Mt. Carmel High School (Illinois)

Burrell has made repeated trips to South Bend as the Irish remain in the mix but will have to beat out Michigan, who has been in heavy pursuit as well. Burrell stands 6-3 and figures to be an "X" receiver at the next level.

Myles McAfee - Archbishop Spalding (Maryland)

Seen as another top 30 receiver this cycle, McAfee was said to really enjoy his most recent visit to South Bend in late April. Ohio State will be among the teams Notre Dame will have to beat out.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

Forever it felt like you'd look at the top 30 or so receivers in recruiting rankings and they'd almost all have offers from Notre Dame, but virtually none were actually considering the Irish. Gayles putting Notre Dame in his top five and the Irish being true contenders for each of the listed names above though, show a different era of Notre Dame recruiting the wide receiver position than we're used to.



Especially with this coming on the heels of an impressive 2026 haul at the position.