Notre Dame Football: 2024 Football Position Unit Rankings
Notre Dame has finished ranked in seven straight seasons, but the Irish have yet to win a playoff game. As Marcus Freeman enters his third season in South Bend, the program has the schedule and the personnel to not only earn a CFP berth but also make a deep run. Every positional unit boasts next-level talent, led by a defense that'll rank among the best in the FBS.
Ranking the Notre Dame Position Units
8. SPECIAL TEAMS
The Irish will have a new punter and placekicker, James Rendell from Australia and Mitch Jeter from South Carolina, respectively. Both have big, capable legs. As a bonus, the team added Marsall return specialist Jayden Harrison who took two kicks back for TDs last year.
7. RUNNING BACK
The backfield is by no means a weak spot, but the kids have to prove themselves. Now that Audric Estime is a Denver Bronco, expect more of a committee with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Both flashed when given a chance, with Love going for 106 yards in the Sun Bowl rout.
6. LINEBACKER
Light on experience but very long on potential. Fifth-year senior Jack Kiser will be the leader and should be ready for a monster final season. Surrounding the field general will be a slew of dynamic athletes and blue-chippers, like Jaylen Sneed, Drayk Bowen, and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.
5. OFFENSIVE LINE
The Irish recruit linemen really well, so they'll be fine in the trenches. However, you don't get better after losing the bookend of Joe Alt and Blake Fisher. All eyes will be on Alt's successor, young riser Charles Jagusah, who could be the next great tackle in South Bend.
4. QUARTERBACK
Riley Leonard looked healthy and ready to compete at the Manning Passing Academy. If his ankle acts up, backup Steve Angeli showed in the bowl game he's capable of leading the offense. With CJ Carr on the roster and Deuce Knight expected to join in 2025, ND should be set for years at quarterback.
3. RECEIVERS
Forget returning production. It won't matter. The Irish receivers are much better than last year's numbers because TE Mitchell Evans and wideouts Jaden Greathouse and Jayden Thomas are healthy again. Kris Mitchell is a speedy addition on the outside, and big Beaux Collins will keep the chains moving.
2. DEFENSIVE LINE
The inside tandem of Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III is as good as any this side of Ann Arbor. Plucking DE RJ Oben away from Duke was a huge get for a team that needs more edge pressure. Look out if veteran Jordan Botelho finally breaks through at Vyper.
1. SECONDARY
The Irish have two All-American candidates on the back end, CB Benjamin Morrison and ball-hawking S Xavier Watts. Plus, S Rod Heard and NB Jordan Clark were underrated portal pickups. If field corner isn't a liability, ND might lead the country in pass efficiency D.
