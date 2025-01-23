Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football 2025 Off-Season Roster Tracker: All the Updates

An eye on all Notre Dame roster moves following the conclusion of the national championship game

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78), head coach Marcus Freeman, and offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (50) react after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78), head coach Marcus Freeman, and offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (50) react after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Notre Dame's magical 2024 season came to an end with a national championship loss to Ohio State.

By playing all the way to January 20, Notre Dame entered its off-season a bit later than most, meaning roster moves are coming later than others as well.

Players have five days after their season concludes to officially enter into the transfer portal, something you're seeing more Notre Dame players do by the day.

We will update this page when more becomes official regarding Notre Dame's roster.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Sam Pendleton, OL, Jan. 22

Sam Pendleton of Notre Dame footbal
Early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (72) walks into spring practice Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Notre Dame in South Bend / Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pendleton started seven games for Notre Dame to start the 2024 season. He entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Jayden Thomas, WR, Jan. 22

Jayden Thomas carries the ball for Notre Dame vs. Penn Stat
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) runs pressured by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) in the second half in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Thomas caught 64 passes for 838 yards and seven touchdowns at Notre Dame and will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next program.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Deion Colzie, WR, Jan. 22

Deion Colzie of Notre Dame during fall camp of 202
Notre Dame wide receiver Deion Colzie catches the ball during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colzie caught three touchdown receptions and was a special teams regular at Notre Dame. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Rocco Spindler, OL, Jan. 23

Rocco Spindler in pass protection for Notre Dame in the national championship gam
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (50) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spindler started regularly on Notre Dame's offensive line the last two seasons, taking over this past year in late-September and helping the Irish to a College Football Playoff appearance and run. Spindler will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Pat Coogan, OL, Jan. 23

Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan in the national championshi
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coogan was a great leader on Notre Dame's offensive line, jumping into the starting center role after an injury to Ashton Craig this past year. Coogan will have one final year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Ty Chan, OL, Jan. 23

Notre Dame offensive lineman Ty Cha
Notre Dame offensive lineman Ty Chan (77) participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chan was a special teams contributor in 2024 at Notre Dame and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Charlie Selna, TE, Jan. 23

Walk-on tight end Charlie Selna saw action this past season in a special teams role. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame Early NFL Draft Enrollee - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Jan. 23

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison celebrates an interception against Clemson in 2022
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after a third quarter interception against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Jan. 23, star Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison officially declared for the NFL draft. Morrison is one of the best cornerbacks to ever play at Notre Dame and is projected by many to be a first round draft pick this April.

