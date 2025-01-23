Notre Dame Football 2025 Off-Season Roster Tracker: All the Updates
Notre Dame's magical 2024 season came to an end with a national championship loss to Ohio State.
By playing all the way to January 20, Notre Dame entered its off-season a bit later than most, meaning roster moves are coming later than others as well.
Players have five days after their season concludes to officially enter into the transfer portal, something you're seeing more Notre Dame players do by the day.
We will update this page when more becomes official regarding Notre Dame's roster.
Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Sam Pendleton, OL, Jan. 22
Pendleton started seven games for Notre Dame to start the 2024 season. He entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Jayden Thomas, WR, Jan. 22
Thomas caught 64 passes for 838 yards and seven touchdowns at Notre Dame and will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next program.
Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Deion Colzie, WR, Jan. 22
Colzie caught three touchdown receptions and was a special teams regular at Notre Dame. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Rocco Spindler, OL, Jan. 23
Spindler started regularly on Notre Dame's offensive line the last two seasons, taking over this past year in late-September and helping the Irish to a College Football Playoff appearance and run. Spindler will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Pat Coogan, OL, Jan. 23
Coogan was a great leader on Notre Dame's offensive line, jumping into the starting center role after an injury to Ashton Craig this past year. Coogan will have one final year of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Ty Chan, OL, Jan. 23
Chan was a special teams contributor in 2024 at Notre Dame and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Notre Dame Transfer Portal Exit - Charlie Selna, TE, Jan. 23
Walk-on tight end Charlie Selna saw action this past season in a special teams role. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Notre Dame Early NFL Draft Enrollee - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Jan. 23
On Thursday, Jan. 23, star Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison officially declared for the NFL draft. Morrison is one of the best cornerbacks to ever play at Notre Dame and is projected by many to be a first round draft pick this April.