Notre Dame Football: 2025 Spring Quarterback Battle Preview
For the first time in what feels like forever, Notre Dame will have a legitimate quarterback battle on its hands as spring football gets going.
The Irish offense has bene on a streak of taking transfer portal quarterbacks in recent years, but it looking to buck that trend by promoting one of its four scholarship signal-callers to the starting role.
True freshman Blake Hebert, redshirt freshman CJ Carr, redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey and redshirt junior Steve Angeli are the current scholarship quarterbacks expected to compete for the job from now through August.
Hebert is not legitimately expected to battle for the gig, given he is a true freshman in what is a veteran QB room, but crazier things have happened. Carr and Angeli are the perceived favorites, with Minchey as the dark horse in the race that could see his stock rise quickly.
Many fans can't help but look to the future and begin to stress over the fact Notre Dame's 2025 season opens at Miami, in what will be a marquee matchup to kick off the season.
No matter which quarterback Notre Dame goes with against the Hurricanes, the starter will be making his first career start (Hebert, Carr, Minchey) or just his second career start (Angeli).
Angeli has more playing experience than any of his competitors, making his one career start against Oregon State in the Sun Bowl in 2024, while also playing a good amount of "garbage time" football for the Fighting Irish.
The 6-2, 205-pound Angeli has thrown for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns thus far at Notre Dame, with just one interception. He rose to the occasion in the biggest moment of his football career, leading a drive against Penn State in the Orange Bowl where he went 6/7 passing for 44 yards.
He gave the Notre Dame offense a spark that was much needed, with Riley Leonard on the sidelines being tested for a concussion as he suffered a huge hit the prior drive.
Angeli is the most tenured and most likely starter for Week 1 in Miami, given his experience and knowledge of the offense but there is no denying the potential and ceiling of giving the young, budding star CJ Carr a chance to lead the offense.
Ultimately, it may come down to whether Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock elect to go with experience (Angeli) or trust the potential of a younger guy (Minchey, Carr).