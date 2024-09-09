Notre Dame Football: 5 Most Likely Bowl Scenarios After the Loss to Northern Illinois
2. Notre Dame Bowl Projection at 10-2 - and a win at USC
And then there's the flip side to the USC game.
Let's say Notre Dame does stumble against Floirda State, or in a great game at Georgia Tech, or against Louisville. If it's anyone else, forget it, and it's on to the Gator or Holiday Bowl. Those would still be just early enough to make the USC game matter.
And now let's say that USC stays good, it comes up with a few big wins - like at Michigan - and it's 9-2, or in a perfect world, 11-0 coming into the November 30th game.
The whole world will be watching, and if the Irish come up with their best performance of the season and beat the Trojans on the road, that would probably be just enough to sneak into the back end of the College Football Playoff field at around the 10 or 11.
Notre Dame Bowl Projection at 10-2 with win at USC: As the 10 seed, a first round game at Texas or Alabama
And finally ...
NEXT: No. 1 Notre Dame Bowl Projection at 11-1