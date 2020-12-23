Notre Dame vs Alabama Series History

Notre Dame and Alabama are set to face off against each other in the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl, which will be played in Texas. It will mark the eighth time the two programs have met. We kick off our coverage of Notre Dame vs. Alabama by looking at the series history.

SERIES HISTORY

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 5-2. This will be the second time the two programs have met since Brian Kelly arrived. Alabama has been ranked in the Top 10 every time the two teams faced each other, and only once (1986) has this not been a matchup of two ranked opponents.

2012 - Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14 (BCS Championship)

1987 - Notre Dame 37, Alabama 6 (Home)

1986 - Alabama 28, Notre Dame 10 (Birmingham, Ala.)

1980 - Notre Dame 7, Alabama 0 (Birmingham, Ala.)

1976 - Notre Dame 21, Alabama 18 (Home)

1974 - Notre Dame 13, Alabama 11 (Orange Bowl)

1973 - Notre Dame 24, Alabama 23 (Sugar Bowl)

NOTABLE GAMES

2012 - The last time the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide squared off the stakes were just as big, as the two historic programs met in the BCS Championship. Notre Dame entered with a 12-0 record and Alabama came in with 12-1 record after beating Georgia 32-28 in the SEC title game.

Alabama made quick work of Notre Dame, scoring on its first drive of the game, taking the ball 82 yards on just five plays. Alabama scored twice in the first quarter and twice in the second quarter to take a 28-0 halftime lead. Notre Dame didn't get on the board until it was already 35-0.

The Tide out-gained Notre Dame 529-302, which included 265 rushing yards against the vaunted Irish defense. Running backs Eddie Lacy (140 yards) and TJ Yeldon (108 yards) both went over the century mark in the game.

Wide receiver DaVaris Daniels was the lone bright spot, hauling in six passes for 115 yards.

1987 - The last regular season matchup came all the way back in year two of the Lou Holtz era. Notre Dame was ranked seventh and the Tide were ranked 10th.

It was a dominating performance by Notre Dame, and according to an article by Mike Herndon of al.com, the 31-point defeat at the hands of the Irish was Alabama's worst defeat in over three decades.

Notre Dame out-gained Alabama 465-185. Eventual Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver Tim Brown caught four passes for 114 yards.

1974 - This was the last game of the Ara Parseghian era, and it matched the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish against the second-ranked Crimson Tide.

Notre Dame struck first on a 4-yard touchdown run by Wayne Bullock. The Irish went up 13-0 on a mark McLane touchdown run. Alabama made it 13-3 late in the second quarter, but neither team scored again until there was just 3:13 left in the game.

Notre Dame gained just 204 yards and the Tide gained 285, but the Irish won the turnover battle, and it was an early fumble on a punt return that set up the team's first touchdown.

1973 - The first-ever matchup between these two storied programs came in the 1973 Sugar Bowl. It was a matchup of the 11-0 and No. 1 Alabama squad against the 10-0 and No. 3 ranked Fighting Irish.

It was a tight game throughout. Notre Dame struck first on a 6-yard run from Bullock, but Alabama answered. The Irish went back up 14-7 but Alabama scored 10 straight to take a 17-14 lead early in the third quarter.

Notre Dame scored last in the third quarter to go up 21-17 but Alabama answered early in the fourth to go up 23-21. A 19-yard field goal by Bob Thomas gave the Irish the lead with 4:26 left to go. Alabama punted late in the game and pinned Notre Dame at its own 5-yard line, but quarterback Tom Clements hit Robin Weber on a corner route to move the chains, which allowed the Irish to run out the clock and secure the victory.

The victory vaulted Notre Dame up to the No. 1 spot and earned the program its ninth national title.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter