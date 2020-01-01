IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame Safety Alohi Gilman To Play In The Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

The 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl will have a strong Notre Dame flavor, as former Irish safety Alohi Gilman is the latest standout to accept an invitation to the prestigious event.

Gilman is the fifth former Notre Dame player to be named as a participant in the game and fourth on defense. He joins defensive end Khalid Kareem, safety Jalen Elliott, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Gilman was at Notre Dame for just three seasons, but he wasn’t eligible to play in 2017 while sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules. He played his freshman season at Navy, registering a season-high 12 tackles in a victory over Notre Dame. In his two seasons in the starting lineup for Notre Dame, Gilman racked up 168 tackles, six tackles for loss, broke up three passes and forced five fumbles.

The Hawaii native made a career-high 18 tackles in last season’s Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson. He had four games with at least 10 tackles for the Irish, and his 94 tackles in 2018 were the fifth most in a single season by any defensive back in Notre Dame history.

Gilman was a team captain for the Irish in 2019, and his playmaking and leadership were tremendous assets to the Irish defense the last two seasons. I recently named Gilman to the All-Decade team at Notre Dame.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Brian Kelly Bring Harry Hiestand Back To Notre Dame?

Bryan Driskell

The former Irish line coach is now on the open market, but should he return to Notre Dame?

GameDay Chat: #15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Analysis, updates and conversation about the Notre Dame bowl game matchup against Iowa State

Ian Book To Return: What It Means For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down what the return of quarterback Ian Book means for Notre Dame

Veteran Ends Announce Plans To Return To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

The expected return of seniors Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji will bolster the Irish defense in 2020

Ten Best Notre Dame Wins Of The Decade

Bryan Driskell

Looking back at my 10 favorite Notre Dame wins of the last ten years.

Ian Book To Return To Notre Dame In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame quarterback announced his decision to return for his fifth season

Replace And Reload: Running Back

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the Notre Dame running back position, which must replace Tony Jones Jr.

Notre Dame All-Decade Team: Defense

Bryan Driskell

With the decade coming to a close its time to name the All-Decade defense at Notre Dame.

2019 Notre Dame Season Awards: Offense

Bryan Driskell

With the season now complete it's time to hand out season awards, beginning with the offense

RB Tony Jones Jr. To Forgo His Final Season At Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

The senior back bypassed a chance for a fifth-season and will take his chance at the NFL