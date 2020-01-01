Notre Dame Safety Alohi Gilman To Play In The Senior Bowl

The 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl will have a strong Notre Dame flavor, as former Irish safety Alohi Gilman is the latest standout to accept an invitation to the prestigious event.

Gilman is the fifth former Notre Dame player to be named as a participant in the game and fourth on defense. He joins defensive end Khalid Kareem, safety Jalen Elliott, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Gilman was at Notre Dame for just three seasons, but he wasn’t eligible to play in 2017 while sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules. He played his freshman season at Navy, registering a season-high 12 tackles in a victory over Notre Dame. In his two seasons in the starting lineup for Notre Dame, Gilman racked up 168 tackles, six tackles for loss, broke up three passes and forced five fumbles.

The Hawaii native made a career-high 18 tackles in last season’s Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson. He had four games with at least 10 tackles for the Irish, and his 94 tackles in 2018 were the fifth most in a single season by any defensive back in Notre Dame history.

Gilman was a team captain for the Irish in 2019, and his playmaking and leadership were tremendous assets to the Irish defense the last two seasons. I recently named Gilman to the All-Decade team at Notre Dame.

