Notre Dame Safety Alohi Gilman Headed To The NFL

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame senior safety and captain Alohi Gilman announced on social media this evening that he is bypassing an opportunity for a fifth season in South Bend and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gilman came to Notre Dame after spending his freshman season at the Naval Academy. While considered a true freshman during that 2016 season, Gilman spent a year with the prep squad at Navy, thus preserving a season of eligibility, which makes him a year older than most seniors.

After sitting out the 2017 season due to transfer rules, Gilman made his presence felt immediately upon gaining eligibility. He was an impact player for the Irish defense, providing leadership and playmaking ability. Gilman seemed to always be in the right place at the right time, which Irish fans saw when he broke up a third-down pass in the end zone against Michigan, stripped a Vanderbilt player inches short of the goal line, when he picked off a pair of passes against Syracuse and when he stripped a USC wideout of the ball as the Trojans were driving for a touchdown.

A captain in his final season at Notre Dame, Gilman was asked to expand his responsibilities this fall, and he handled them well. His leadership played a role in the Irish defense turning things around after the late October loss to Michigan.

Notre Dame went 23-3 in two seasons with Gilman leading the defense. He registered 12 tackles for Navy in a win over Notre Dame back in 2016.

In his two seasons with the Irish, Gilman registered 168 tackles, six tackles for loss, broke up seven passes, picked off three passes and forced five fumbles. Notre Dame will not only miss Gilman's play, but it will miss his character and leadership.

Matt0315
Matt0315

Not really surprised to see him leave, have heard the rumblings for a while now. I'm just curious how the NFL sees him. He has the instincts and game just not the size.

