Notre Dame Football's Best Opposing Player in Each Game
Notre Dame plays just two teams that finished last year in the final Top 25, Florida State and Louisville, but the schedule is still loaded with individual stars and future NFL Draft picks.
Notre Dame is always the circle-on-the-calendar game on everyone's schedule, no matter what. It's the brand name, the exposure, and everything that goes with the attention of the showdown.
It's the chance for players to show off to the world, and it's the chance to be someone Irish fans might remember forever. These are the best players on each team Notre Dame will face on the 2024 schedule - they're the ones you need to know.
Nic Scourton, DE Texas A&M: Aug. 31
This was a massive portal pickup for first-year coach Mike Elko. Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks last year and can play his way into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Antario Brown, RB Northern Illinois: Sept. 7
The Huskies did well to retain Brown who finished second in the MAC last year with 1,296 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.
Dillon Thieneman, S Purdue: Sept. 14
The Irish did not recruit this Indiana native whose Freshman All-American debut included a Boilermaker high 106 tackles, six INTs, and two forced fumbles.
Matt Salopek, LB Miami University: Sept. 21
Salopek is an underrated tackling machine and All-MAC performer whose 143 stops a season ago tied for most in the conference.
Ashton Gillotte, DE Louisville: Sept. 28
CB Quincy Riley has a case here as well, but Gillotte led the ACC with 11 sacks in 2023, including 1.5 against the Irish on Oct. 7.
Elic Ayomanor, WR Stanford: Oct. 12
Ayomanor scratched the surface of his potential in last year’s debut, making a team-best 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six TDs.
Haynes King, QB Georgia Tech: Oct. 19
King is a dangerous dual-threat who really started coming into his own last year. He accounted for 3,579 yards and 37 total TDs – ten with his feet.
Colin Ramos, LB Navy: Oct. 26
The captain and face of the Navy defense led the team in 2023 with 110 tackles to earn a spot on the All-AAC First Team.
Patrick Payton, EDGE Florida State: Nov 9
Payton laid the groundwork as a sophomore with a Seminole-high 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. It's expected that 2023 will lead to a breakout junior season and early entry into next year’s draft.
Jonas Sanker, S Virginia: Nov. 16
Sanker is quietly one of the nation’s most complete safeties, leading the Cavaliers in tackles (107), pass breakups (11), and forced fumbles (3) last season.
Bryson Daily, QB Army: Nov. 23
In 10 starts last year, Daily accounted for 14 TDs and became just the second Army player to ever rush and pass for more than 900 yards in a single season
Zachariah Branch, WR USC: Nov. 30
Branch gives off Reggie Bush vibes. Despite missing two games and being months removed from high school, Branch won the Jet Award given to the nation’s top return specialist.
