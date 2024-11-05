Notre Dame Football: Predicting the Fighting Irish’s Spot in the First CFP Rankings
Tuesday evening marks the first of a series of College Football Playoff rankings shows, hosted by everyone's favorite network (not), ESPN.
This committee will decide the playoff and its rankings for this year's first ever 12-team playoff.
The first edition of these rankings will prove to be a pivotal one, as we have only had the AP Poll and the Coaches' Poll prior. Both of these, like any rankings, are subjective and cause a lot of controversy around the country.
Do not expect the CFP rankings to be much different, however these will have actual substance and the ESPN panel has a brief opportunity to ask the leader of the committee why certain teams were slotted where they were on a given week.
When it comes to Notre Dame, opinions vary (as always). Notre Dame is much like the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees, you love them or you hate them, and that causes blurred vision and biased views at times with media members and voting in terms of where the Fighting Irish should be ranked, for better or for worse.
The latest AP Poll is all we have to go on as a basis for what the initial CFP rankings will look like.
As you see above, Notre Dame is slotted at No.10, after it dropped two spots on a bye week. No one really knows what to expect from the committee and what it values this year and many are pointing to the Irish as the guide.
For example, how crucial are 'big wins' this year as compared to a 'bad loss'? Notre Dame has both, given it has beaten No.15 Texas A&M and No.25 Louisville, while also managing to lose to Northern Illinois.
It is realistic that Notre Dame could be slotted anywhere from 7-12 and nothing should surprise Irish fans. If Notre Dame wins out and goes 11-1, it will be in the playoff. These first rankings are a great barometer for what matters to the committee, but everything should sort itself out.
My educated guess is that Notre Dame will be ranked No.9 come Tuesday night.