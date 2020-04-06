ESPN Projects The Best NFL Fit For Chase Claypool

ESPN writer Matt Bowen believes the best fit for former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool would be to stay in the state of Indiana.

Bowen projected the best fits for the top wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft, and it was the Indianapolis Colts that he projected as the best fit for the former Irish wide receiver.

“Claypool is rising after he ran a 4.42 40 at 238 pounds at the combine. And with that freakish speed and big frame to go up and get the ball, he'd fit in Indianapolis with Philip Rivers throwing to him in Frank Reich's system. The Colts can scheme throws underneath to get Claypool open on crossers and shallows, and Rivers could target him outside on 50-50 throws with vertical shots or play the matchups in the red zone.

“Claypool has rare size and speed, and he has some position flexibility in the game plan to complement veteran speedster T.Y. Hilton and 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell, whose rookie season was cut short due to injury.”

Bowen has Claypool going to the Colts with either the No. 34 or 44 picks in the draft, which are both in the second round. Hilton is 5-10 and Campbell is 6-0, so the Colts could certainly use a big-bodied player to complement those two standouts.

The former Irish star would be a significant upgrade over third-year receiver Zach Pascal, who caught 41 passes for 607 yards last season.

Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards (15.7 YPC) and 13 touchdowns as a senior. He finished his career with 150 receptions and 19 receiving touchdowns, both of which rank seventh all-time at Notre Dame. Claypool also finished with 2,159 receiving yards and 25 special teams tackles.

Read past draft content on Claypool:

Chase Claypool - Draft Profile

Is Chase Claypool A First-Round Talent?

Chase Claypool Dominated The NFL Scouting Combine

VIDEO: Claypool Talks Future NFL Position

VIDEO: Claypool Talks Being Overlooked, Improving, Kevin Austin

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook