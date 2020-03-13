IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

NBC Analyst Chris Simms Breaks Down Cole Kmet

Bryan Driskell

Reading through the various "analysts" in preparation for the April NFL Draft and you'll always find a wide range of opinions on most players. Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet might have the widest range of former Irish players in this year's draft.

I've seen mock drafts that have Kmet in the first round and read analysts that are firm in their contention that Kmet is the top tight end in the draft. That happens to be an opinion I completely agree with. I've seen other mock drafts with Kmet in the late second round or in the third round, and I've read analysts that rank Kmet as low as the fourth best tight end in this year's draft.

One analyst who is quite familiar with Kmet is NBC analyst Chris Simms. The former Texas quarterback has spent the last four years as part of NBC's coverage of Notre Dame games, and he's seen plenty of Kmet.

That makes his analysis of Kmet one I pay closer attention to. In the video below Simms and radio play-by-play man Paul Burmeister dive deep into Kmet's game. They go over what makes Kmet a top prospect, discuss the weaker parts of his game and make the astute observation that Kmet has plenty of room to grow, physically and with his game.

Here are various Irish Breakdown articles that also dive into Kmet's game, draft status and combine performance:

Combine Profile: TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet Solidifies TE1 Status At The Combine

VIDEO: Cole Kmet At The Combine

Film Room: Cole Kmet vs. Georgia

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

JM0123

Last Chance U: Five Veterans With A Final Opportunity To Make An Impact

There are five seniors with a chance to step up and finish their careers on a very high note.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Cancels Blue-Gold Spring Game

Notre Dame has cancelled its annual Blue-Gold Game

Bryan Driskell

by

Thrillhouse

Recruiting: Brotherly Love Inspired Elite RB Will Shipley

Will Shipley attributes much of his success to his older brother.

Brian Smith

Brian Kelly Announces Players Are Not To Return To Campus

The Notre Dame head coach announced that amid fears of the COVID-19 disease that players will not return to campus.

Bryan Driskell

ACC Basketball Tournament Has Been Cancelled

After initially saying it would play on, the ACC has cancelled its postseason basketball tournament.

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Players Rising In Latest NFL.com Mock Draft

Cole Kmet and Troy Pride Jr. are two of four former Notre Dame players going in round two of the latest mock draft from NFL.com

Bryan Driskell

by

Ant4079

ACC Tournament Preview: Notre Dame vs. #17 Virginia

Notre Dame takes on #17 Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly Rises And Falls In Top Coaching Lists

Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel have Brian Kelly going in different directions in their Top 25 coaching lists.

Bryan Driskell

by

irish4life2

Notre Dame Thumps Boston College For An ACC Tournament Victory

The Irish kicked off their ACC Tournament with an impressive 80-58 victory over the Eagles

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life