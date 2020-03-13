Reading through the various "analysts" in preparation for the April NFL Draft and you'll always find a wide range of opinions on most players. Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet might have the widest range of former Irish players in this year's draft.

I've seen mock drafts that have Kmet in the first round and read analysts that are firm in their contention that Kmet is the top tight end in the draft. That happens to be an opinion I completely agree with. I've seen other mock drafts with Kmet in the late second round or in the third round, and I've read analysts that rank Kmet as low as the fourth best tight end in this year's draft.

One analyst who is quite familiar with Kmet is NBC analyst Chris Simms. The former Texas quarterback has spent the last four years as part of NBC's coverage of Notre Dame games, and he's seen plenty of Kmet.

That makes his analysis of Kmet one I pay closer attention to. In the video below Simms and radio play-by-play man Paul Burmeister dive deep into Kmet's game. They go over what makes Kmet a top prospect, discuss the weaker parts of his game and make the astute observation that Kmet has plenty of room to grow, physically and with his game.

Here are various Irish Breakdown articles that also dive into Kmet's game, draft status and combine performance:

Combine Profile: TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet Solidifies TE1 Status At The Combine

VIDEO: Cole Kmet At The Combine

Film Room: Cole Kmet vs. Georgia