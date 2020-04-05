Cole Kmet One Of Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Draft Prospects

With the NFL Draft less than three weeks away, draft boards are starting to shore up for teams and analysts. NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has updated his Top 50 players for the draft, and former Irish tight end Cole Kmet cracked the list.

Kmet checked in at No. 41 on Jeremiah’s list.

“Kmet has an ideal frame for the TE position. He lined up inline and flexed out in Notre Dame's offense. In the passing game, he has good speed and does a lot of damage working in the seams. He uses his big frame to wall off defenders and pluck the ball in traffic (see: Georgia game). He isn't very polished or nuanced at the top of his route. He is at his best when he stays on the move instead of working back to the quarterback. He is physical after the catch, but he doesn't provide much wiggle or elusiveness. In the run game, he can effectively shield and wall off at the point of attack, and he takes good angles working up to the second level. Kmet was the closer on Notre Dame's baseball team and should make major strides now that he's solely focused on football. Overall, Kmet isn't a dynamic player, but he's going to get stronger. I see him as a reliable, long-term starter at the position.”

The former Irish standout has solidified his standing as the best tight end in the draft thanks to a strong 2019 campaign on the field and a strong offseason performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Despite missing two games with a broken clavicle, Kmet was outstanding for the Irish this season. His 43 catches and 515 yards both rank as the sixth best single-season marks for a tight end in Notre Dame history. His six receiving touchdown tied with all-time great Ken McAfee for the most in a season by an Irish tight end.

The Lake Barrington, Ill. native finished his career with 60 catches for 691 yards. His 60 career catches ranks 10th all-time among Notre Dame tight ends, which is impressive considering he was only the starter for one season and left after his junior season.

