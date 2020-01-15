Cole Kmet A First-Round Pick In Latest Yahoo Mock Draft

Former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet continues to be a popular figure in Mock Drafts prior to April's NFL Draft.

Yahoo Sports draft analyst Eric Edholm has Kmet going No. 23 overall to the New England Patriots in his latest Mock Draft. Kmet to the Patriots is becoming a popular choice, and The NFL Draft Network's Jordan Reid also had Kmet going to the Patriots as well. The Patriots, of course, are still trying to replace former star tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired following the 2018 season.

Here is what Edholm had to say about Kmet to the Patriots:

"There’s no Gronkowski-esque prospect in this TE class, but Kmet might be the best fit for New England’s glaring needs at the position. He remains a work in progress, with less than a full season’s worth of starting experience but possesses the upside as a blocker and seam receiver to be considered here."

Three Notre Dame opponents from 2019 also made it into Edholm's first round. The Yahoo writer has former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas going No. 8 to the Arizona Cardinals, Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton going No. 10 to the Cleveland Browns and USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson going No. 14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson has yet to declare for the NFL Draft.

