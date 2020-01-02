IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Tight End Cole Kmet To Declare For The NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet has announced his intention to bypass his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kmet had stated in November he planned to return for his senior season, but feedback from the NFL was that he was the best tight end in the upcoming draft, which forced him to change course. Kmet received a second round grade, but being the top tight end in the draft ultimately puts in him in position to move into the late first round with strong pre-draft workouts.

Dane Brugler, the lead draft analyst at The Athletic, believes Kmet is the best tight end in the draft.

"For tight end-needy NFL teams, they were hoping Kmet decided to come out because he would shoot to the top of the TE rankings in this class as a projected top-40 pick. He checks a lot of boxes with his mix of size, athleticism and ball skills. As long as the medicals check out, Kmet will be the new TE1 in the class."

Kmet missed the first two games of the 2019 season with a broken clavicle, but he returned with a vengeance, hauling in career bests with nine catches for 108 yards against Georgia. The Bulldogs had no answer for Kmet, whose size (6-5 1/2, 250) alone makes him a difficult matchup, but what makes the now former Irish tight end so unique is the combination of athleticism and pass catching ability that Brugler mentioned.

The Lake Barrington, Ill. native spent much of his prep career as a wide receiver, and it wasn't until his senior season for St. Viator and then his freshman season at Notre Dame that he truly filled out his frame. That experience gave him an advanced feel for route running. It also gave Kmet a great deal of experience playing outside and in the slot, which adds to his versatility as a pass catcher.

Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns on the season. His 43 receptions are the fifth-best single-season mark by a tight end in school history and his 515 ranks sixth best. Kmet's six touchdowns tied Ken MacAfee for the most in a season by an Irish tight end.

For his career, Kmet hauled in 60 catches for 691 yards and six touchdowns. Kmet ranks ninth all-time in catches for a tight end at Notre Dame.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Matt0315
Matt0315

Hard to fault the kid. If i was the number 1 player at my position and got a 2nd round grade I would leave for the draft as well. He will be a stud for whatever team picks him

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

Wish he was coming back but he is making the best choice for him and his family. He is the best TE in the draft. Wish the kid nothing but the best.

Syr_Hound
Syr_Hound

Skowronek coming into focus...

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Brian Kelly Bring Harry Hiestand Back To Notre Dame?

Bryan Driskell

The former Irish line coach is now on the open market, but should he return to Notre Dame?

Notre Dame Adds Grad Transfer Bennett Skowronek

Bryan Driskell

The Northwestern wide receiver will spend his final season at Notre Dame

Corners Coach Todd Lyght Will Not Return To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

The Irish assistant coach will not be back to Notre Dame in 2020

New Year Means A New Opportunity For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has everything in place to make a run at a title in 2020

GameDay Chat: #15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Analysis, updates and conversation about the Notre Dame bowl game matchup against Iowa State

Ian Book To Return: What It Means For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down what the return of quarterback Ian Book means for Notre Dame

Replace And Reload: Running Back

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the Notre Dame running back position, which must replace Tony Jones Jr.

Ten Best Notre Dame Wins Of The Decade

Bryan Driskell

Looking back at my 10 favorite Notre Dame wins of the last ten years.

Veteran Ends Announce Plans To Return To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

The expected return of seniors Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji will bolster the Irish defense in 2020

Ian Book To Return To Notre Dame In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame quarterback announced his decision to return for his fifth season