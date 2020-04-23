Cole Kmet To The Patriots Picking Up Steam

Late in March and for much of the month of April I saw mock draft after mock draft continue to drop former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. In fact, two recent mock drafts - one from CBS Sports and one from The Athletic - dropped in all the way into the third round.

I was quite skeptical of that trend, and honestly was quite puzzled as to why it was going on, but it seems as we get closer to the draft Kmet is getting more first round projections

This morning I wrote that Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer was projecting Kmet to the New England Patriots, and the night before the draft he was also projected to New England by NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Kmet could sneak into the first round as the top tight end in the class. He would help the Patriots' run game as well as provide a security blanket for Jarrett Stidham/Brian Hoyer.

Kmet ranks as Jeremiah's No. 41 overall prospect, and the decision to put him in the first round makes me think he is hearing buzz from those in the scouting community - of which he used to be a member - that Kmet is picking up first round buzz.

Despite missing two games with a broken clavicle, Kmet was outstanding for the Irish this season. His 43 catches and 515 yards both rank as the sixth best single-season marks for a tight end in Notre Dame history. His six receiving touchdown tied with all-time great Ken McAfee for the most in a season by an Irish tight end.

The Lake Barrington, Ill. native finished his career with 60 catches for 691 yards. His 60 career catches ranks 10th all-time among Notre Dame tight ends, which is impressive considering he was only the starter for one season and left after his junior season.

