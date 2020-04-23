IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Cole Kmet To The Patriots Picking Up Steam

Bryan Driskell

Late in March and for much of the month of April I saw mock draft after mock draft continue to drop former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. In fact, two recent mock drafts - one from CBS Sports and one from The Athletic - dropped in all the way into the third round.

I was quite skeptical of that trend, and honestly was quite puzzled as to why it was going on, but it seems as we get closer to the draft Kmet is getting more first round projections

This morning I wrote that Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer was projecting Kmet to the New England Patriots, and the night before the draft he was also projected to New England by NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Kmet could sneak into the first round as the top tight end in the class. He would help the Patriots' run game as well as provide a security blanket for Jarrett Stidham/Brian Hoyer.

Kmet ranks as Jeremiah's No. 41 overall prospect, and the decision to put him in the first round makes me think he is hearing buzz from those in the scouting community - of which he used to be a member - that Kmet is picking up first round buzz.

Despite missing two games with a broken clavicle, Kmet was outstanding for the Irish this season. His 43 catches and 515 yards both rank as the sixth best single-season marks for a tight end in Notre Dame history. His six receiving touchdown tied with all-time great Ken McAfee for the most in a season by an Irish tight end.

The Lake Barrington, Ill. native finished his career with 60 catches for 691 yards. His 60 career catches ranks 10th all-time among Notre Dame tight ends, which is impressive considering he was only the starter for one season and left after his junior season.

More Kmet content can be found here:

Cole Kmet Solidifies TE1 Status
Cole Kmet Could Be Impacted By Pre-Draft Changes
VIDEO: Cole Kmet At The Combine
Film Room: Cole Kmet Expands The Notre Dame Offense

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
t13bru
t13bru

It seems so obvious for the Patriots. So I’m skeptical it happens. I think Kmet is gone by the Bears pick at 43.

CoachChaney
CoachChaney

Honestly that would be great for him BUT to get to the pats and have Stidham or Hoyer as your QB now sucks lol

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN FPI Projects A 9-3 Season For Notre Dame In 2020

The Football Power Index at ESPN gives Notre Dame very little chance in three contests in 2020.

Bryan Driskell

by

Thrillhouse

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Analysis Of Dane Brugler's Top 300 Rankings For The 2020 NFL Draft

Breaking down the rankings and analysis of the seven Notre Dame players in Dane Brugler's Top 300 for the NFL Draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: Is Expanding The College Football Playoff Good For Notre Dame?

The Irish Breakdown staff discusses whether or not expanding the College Football Playoff is good for Notre Dame.

Bryan Driskell

by

Petu

Niele Ivey Has Been Named The Head Basketball Coach At Notre Dame

The women's basketball program is replacing a legend with a champion, as Niele Ivey has been named the new head coach

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Should Notre Dame Pursue JT Daniels?

Former USC QB JT Daniels entered the transfer portal, but should Notre Dame pursue the ultra-talented passer? Let's discuss.

Bryan Driskell

by

irish4life2

SI Mock Draft Predicts Perfect Scenario For Cole Kmet

If SI senior NFL reporter Albert Bree's mock draft ends up correct it would be a perfect landing spot for Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet

Bryan Driskell

by

irish4life2

PODCAST: Recruiting vs. Development - Defense

The Irish Breakdown staff looks at areas where Notre Dame and develops at a championship level, and where they need to improve to do both.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

NFL Draft: Cover 1 Big Board Has Five Irish Players In Top 150

Russell Brown at Cover 1 has five Notre Dame players in his Top 150 for the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Report: Cole Kmet Likely To Go Early In The Draft

Despite recent mock drafts putting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet in round three, a recent report has him going much higher

Bryan Driskell

by

MDLambert