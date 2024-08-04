Notre Dame Defense Packed with Elite 2025 NFL Draft Prospects
Notre Dame's 2024 defense is littered with NFL talent.
No matter where you look across Al Golden's unit, there is an athlete that should be selected in the upcoming NFL draft.
The Irish have a plethora of defensive backs deserving of mention, thanks in large part to a few transfers.
The linebacking core is led by a talented super senior and an athletic freak looking to make his mark.
And the big guys that do all the dirty work in the trenches, make up one of the more experienced and talented defensive lines in the country.
How High Can Benjamin Morrison Get Selected?
Morrison is coming off off-season shoulder surgery, which is notable, but he is one of the best players in the country at a premium position. Could he get drafted higher than Kyle Hamilton did (14th overall by the Baltimore Ravens) in 2022?
If Morrison produces like he has his first two collegiate seasons, he is surefire first round pick and more than likely finds himself in the top 15, if not higher. Morrison is probably the best pure man cover corner in the 2025 draft, the only question marks attached to his profile are tackling and size (weight not height).
Where Do Notre Dame's 'Other' Defensive Backs Get Drafted?
This will be a more intriguing discussion.
One could argue that Xavier Watts deserves his own bullet point - coming off a terrific 2023 campaign that saw him bring home the Nagurski Trophy.
However, his name is rarely mentioned with the elite NFL draft prospects. That can all change with a 2024 season that comes close to replicating last year. The ball skills are evident (seven interceptions and four passes defensed last season), and he has a nose for the football - always at the right place at the right time. He should hear his name called no later than day two.
The two other defensive backs worth noting; safety Rod Heard II and safety Jordan Clark. Both transfers that are looking to improve their draft profile at Notre Dame.
I wouldn't bet on them being high draft picks, but Clark comes with NFL pedigree - his dad being former NFL Pro Bowler Ryan Clark and Heard has been highly productive throughout his college career. Working against them is age, as both are entering their sixth seasons.
Notre Dame's Strong Defensive Line
The Notre Dame football program received great news this off-season when Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills announced their intentions to come back to South Bend.
Operating as one of the best interior line pairings in 2023, they should have no problem keeping that billing this upcoming season. You'll likely hear the tired Aaron Donald comparisons when Cross' name is brought up due to his less-than-ideal size, but he is a fierce competitor with a quick first step and powerful hands, and his motor never sleeps.
Yes, he is another sixth-year senior, but he would have heard his name in the 2024 draft, and he will without question be taken in 2025.
Rylie Mills is a bit more interesting. Twice he has been named on Bruce Feldman's freaks list, and it should shock no one if he is on there again in the coming days. Listed at 6-5, 295 pounds on Notre Dame's official website, Mills is a mammoth of a human being that doesn't move like a typical interior defensive lineman.
Mills returns to Notre Dame in 2024, looking to become more consistent. He has the profile of a first-round defensive tackle if he can put it all together.
Notre Dame Defense - Honorable Mentions
Jack Kiser doesn't receive nearly enough love from fans, media or draft experts, but he is a tremendous athlete and finally has an opportunity be "the guy" in the middle of the Notre Dame defense. The Irish have had more success in recent years putting linebackers into the NFL, which should help his cause.
Duke EDGE transfer RJ Oben will look to replicate the success Javontae Jean-Baptiste (JJB) had in his one season at Notre Dame as a super senior. JJB is longer and a more dynamic athlete, but Oben arrives in South Bend with more production and polish. Oben is likely more of an undrafted free agent profile, but someone to monitor.
Fifth year senior Jordan Botelho is still in a Notre Dame uniform, which is not something I expected to say five years after he signed his letter of intent. A productive player, albeit undersized on the edge, he has never quite lived up to the recruiting hype. Botelho gets another chance this year to take that next step, and bare minimum can thrive on special teams and as a situational pass rusher if given the chance in the NFL.
The last guy in need of a mention definitely has the highest variance of outcomes. Linebacker Jaylen Sneed came to Notre Dame as a five-star out of South Carolina in the 2022 class. The production isn't there yet, as he was stuck behind multiple NFL players during his first two seasons, but he is arguably the best pure athlete on the roster. If there is one guy on Notre Dame's roster that can go from relatively unknown in the scouting world to early round pick, Jaylen Sneed is that player.
