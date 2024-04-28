Looking Ahead At Notre Dame's 2025 Draft Prospects - Offense Edition
The 2024 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, so it's time to look ahead at the 2025 Draft. Notre Dame has plenty of players that could end up hearing their name called next season. In fact, the Irish could have one of their best draft classes in quite some time. The 2024 season will have a major say in that, but if things go well for Notre Dame the draft could be a busy one for its players.
Let's take a look at the potential 2025 NFL Draft prospects, beginning with players that are out of eligibility.
SENIORS
QB RILEY LEONARD - Leonard was getting some day first round to day two buzz prior to the ankle injury he suffered against Notre Dame. The Duke transfer will get a chance to rebuild his draft resume in what is expected to be a down year at quarterback. That could change with some breakouts emerging, but Leonard goes into the season with a chance to be a Top 5 quarterback. His dynamic athleticism will impress teams, and if he can be a more decisive passer, improve his ball placement and be a more consistent passer I won't be surprised if Leonard flies up the quarterback draft board.
WR KRIS MITCHELL - Mitchell is one of three transfers that is looking to make an impact at Notre Dame and boost their draft stock in their final seasons of college. Mitchell is the most accomplished, coming off a 64-catch, 1,118-yard performance in his final season at FIU. If he's able to become a top weapon on the Notre Dame offense he'll get a lot more notice for his talent. Mitchell has also stated he runs a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash, and if that is accurate and he runs that at the NFL Scouting Combine or the Pro Day he'll have a great chance of hearing his name called in next year's draft.
WR BEAUX COLLINS - Collins arrived at Clemson as a Top 100 recruit, and he showed flashes of being a big time player in his rookie season. Poor quarterback play, a system that didn't fit his skill and injuries kept him from breaking out. Collins adds length, experience and a player with the talent to win one-on-one battles in the boundary. Collins gets one final crack at re-establishing himself, and if he can do that he'll not only become a much-needed difference maker in the Notre Dame offense, he'll have a chance to push his way into the 2025 NFL Draft.
WR JAYDEN HARRISON - Harrison an intriguing prospect and not your typical potential draftee. I don't expect him to start this season, and his best season could likely be the 28 catches and 410 yards he had last season at Marshall. There are three things that make him an intriguing player for next year's draft. One is that he can, in fact, play receiver. Two is that he has legit big time, game changing speed. Three is that he's a dynamic return man. Harrison averaged over 30 yards per kick return last season and earned All-American honors as a returner. This and his speed will put him on people's radar.
TE MITCHELL EVANS - Evans will go into this offseason with the reputation as one of the top draft prospects on the Notre Dame roster, and for good reason. If not for a torn ACL, he would have ended the 2023 season as one of the most productive tight ends in the nation. He's big (6-5, 260), he's long, he has elite hands and although he isn't the fastest guy in the world, he's an impressive athlete for his size. If he's healthy all season he'll produce and have a chance to be one of the top tight end prospects in next year's draft class. That's the rub thought, that if part about him being healthy. Evans has missed at least four games in each of the last two seasons with at least three different injuries. He'll have to prove he can stay healthy and the medicals will need to check out, but if both happen positively he'll have a chance to be a day two pick.
OL TOSH BAKER - Right now Baker is not a draftable prospect. He'll need to win the starting right tackle job, stay healthy and have a solid final season. If he does that his combination of size (6-8, 321) and pedigree could give him a chance to land somewhere in the final rounds. He'll have a lot to prove and I wouldn't bet on it today, but you can't not have a Notre Dame lineman on your board.
UNDERCLASSMEN
RB JADARIAN PRICE - I'm keeping my eye on Price as a potential breakout player for 2024, and if that happens he'll have a decision to make after the season due to his combination of talent, injury history and how backs are viewed in the draft. Price will likely need two years of film to really jump up draft boards, but he is a really talented football player. I could see him churning out a 1,000-yard season as part of a dynamic 1-2 punch with Jeremiyah Love and then taking off for the NFL.
OL BILLY SCHRAUTH - Schrauth is another player that I think will need another year even if he does have a breakout (like Price), but again, he's a Notre Dame offensive lineman with a lot of talent. That carries a lot of weight with NFL teams. Schrauth had a big spring and although he still needs to enhance the technical part of the game, a breakout season could cause him to jump into the draft. Ideally, Schrauth returns for the 2025 season and then has two years of great film to show teams, but he's at least worth mentioning as a player to keep an eye on next season.
